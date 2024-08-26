Below Deck Med spoilers: Ellie slams Aesha for how she’s treating her and Gael shuts down Joe’s help

Below Deck Med has reached a boiling point as tensions mount in all departments on the Mustique yacht.

Less than a handful of episodes remain in Below Deck Med Season 9, and the show isn’t halting the drama.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott has had her hands full with stews Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Bri Muller fighting all season.

It seems all the tension is getting to Aesha and Ellie, leading to a very awkward moment between the two.

When a charter guest interrupts Bri and Ellie cleaning the cabin, they leave to give him privacy.

The guest then brings Aesha a cell phone that was left in the cabin by one of the stews, which turns out to be Ellie’s, and Aesha isn’t happy.

Below Deck Med’s Ellie slams Aesha over treatment

Aesha radios Ellie to give her the phone that was left in the guest cabin. While Ellie apologizes for getting pulled away, Aesha reminds her not to walk around with her phone during work hours.

The reason Aesha carries her is for provisions, and she lets Ellie know that matter of fact. Oh yes, there’s no hiding that Aesha is annoyed with Ellie, and we think something else goes down.

Via her confessional, Ellie sounds off on Aesha calling her out for treating her badly. Ellie claims she isn’t getting recognized for her hard work.

“My chief stew, instead of mentoring me, is treating me like I don’t belong,” Ellie expressed.

We can hardly wait to see how this builds up. The mid-season trailer did tease Ellie packing a bag while going off on Aesha, so perhaps that’s coming up soon.

Gael Cameron doesn’t need Joe Bradley’s advice on Below Deck Med

Meanwhile, the deck team isn’t fairing much better, but this time, it has nothing to do with Bosun Iain Maclean. Joe Bradley keeps telling Gael Cameron what to do as they set up water toys for the guests.

Although Joe claims to be trying to help, Gael isn’t here for his input. The more Joe tells Gael what to do, the more she gets testy with him. Gael even calls him out in front of the guests for questioning her methods.

That sends Joe into a tizzy in his confessional as he goes off on her speaking to him like that with guests around because it makes him look bad. In his mind, Joe feels like he hasn’t done anything wrong.

This isn’t the only tense moment between Gael and Joe. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, she calls him out for his actions with Bri and Ellie.

Season 9 of Below Deck is winding down, so be sure to keep turning in to see how things end.

