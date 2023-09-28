Below Deck Med spoilers: Captain Sandy scrambles, chef Jack’s egg drama, and unhappy guests

Below Deck Med spoilers tease that the first charter of Season 8 isn’t going very well for the Mustique crew.

Thankfully, Captain Sandy Yawn is friends with the primary, which helps a little.

However, unforeseen circumstances impact the guests’ trip, and they are unhappy about it.

Bravo dropped a preview video to tease the next episode of Below Deck Med Season 8.

It kicks off with Captain Sandy left scrambling to find a bosun after the drama that went down with Ruan Irving.

Captain Sandy learns a replacement isn’t available for two weeks, and now she must improvise.

Chef Jack Luby struggles with eggs on Below Deck Med

In what has started to become a thing on the Below Deck franchise, chef Jack Luby has an issue with eggs. The guests order medium eggs, but that’s not what they got.

Chief stew Natalya Scudder hears from the guests that eggs are too hard. Lucky for the chef, these guests laugh it off, joking they have found Jack’s weakness and still eat them.

Natalya fills Jack in on the egg issue in the galley, and Jack seems to take it all in stride. Below Deck Med fans learn the chef isn’t a breakfast fan when he goes off on a tangent about it in his confessional.

Back with the guests, the choppy waters are making a couple of them not feel very well, which is bad news all around.

Below Deck Med charter guests feel seasick

Luka Brunton is forced to tell Captain Sandy that the water toys aren’t going to happen because of the swells. Then, the primary comes to the bridge to inform the captain that the weather is making his group sick.

Captain Sandy suggests they go to shore until the swells die down. Unfortunately, for one guest, this involves a choppy ten-minute tender ride that has him throwing up over the side as the group leaves.

Other teases in the footage include Natalya setting her sights on Luka. They do a little flirting and some hugging, too.

However, Natalya begins to think about her boyfriend. They are in an open relationship, per his idea. It wasn’t something Natalya knew he wanted until she was already in love with him.

Although she’s in love with her boyfriend, Natalya says it’s fine to flirt with Luka and maybe more since. Natalya seems a bit confused about her open relationship with her boyfriend.

There is no sign of chief stew Tumi Mhlongo or stew Kyle Viljoen in the sneak peek video.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med has already brought the drama, and it has only just begun.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ruan has set the records straight on his yachting credentials. The bosun also hinted that he may not be done on the show.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.