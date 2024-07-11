Below Deck Med spoilers: Captain Sandy makes a risky move and Aesha’s over the girl drama

Below Deck Med Season 9 will experience a first, not just for the show, but for Captain Sandy Yawn.

The most recent episode ended with a cliffhanger involving anchor problems, which delayed the Mustique yacht’s return to the dock to drop off the charter guests.

Bosun Iain Maclean added fuel to the fire by letting the battery die on the tender so guests could not depart via it.

Thanks to Bravo, we have a look at what’s happening next on Below Deck Med.

It seems to be one issue after another for Captain Sandy and crew while dealing with this anchor debacle.

The guests are getting worried they will miss their flights, forcing an unprecedented decision to be made.

Captain Sandy Yawn makes a risky move on Below Deck Med

After realizing there’s no way to get the anchor pulled up for now, Captain Sandy decides to leave the anchor. Yes, that’s a thing, and it’s a very risky choice on her part.

In the preview, the captain admits she has never done it before, but at this point, it has become her only choice to get the guests back to the dock. When the tender resumes working order, the wind and choppy water make using it impossible.

Captain Sandy rallies the deck team to prepare to leave the anchor behind. Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallagher are on it, prepping a fender with a bright tap to remind the crew where the anchor was left.

There’s no question that anchor drama has added more stress to a charter that went pretty well. We can only imagine what the captain will say about the mess at the tip meeting.

While the deck team deals with the anchor, chief stew Aesha Scott entertains the guests and deals with her interior problem.

Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott is over the stew drama

Elsewhere in the video footage, Aesha makes it clear she has no time for the mounting tension between Elena “Ellie” Dubaich and Bri Muller.

Their fight over Joe and clashing over work have reached a breaking point, at least for Aesha. The chief stew plans to have a sit-down when the charter ends to force peace between her two stews.

Aesha isn’t here for the she said/she said nonsense either. She plans to have them call a truce, or Aesha will be forced to make a change.

Oh, how we love that Aesha isn’t here to play games. Aesha even gets the ball rolling on making peace by having Ellie help Bri in the laundry. They are so awkward with each other, and we are so here for it.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med fans have shown they are Team Bri and blasted Ellie for her behavior on the show.

The preview shows that Below Deck Med is going to be very interesting with the anchor chaos. Trishelle Cannatella even spilled some tea and spoilers about the show, including what happens on drop-off day, and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.