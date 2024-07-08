Below Deck Med spoilers: Bri and Ellie clash and Aesha wants answers

Only a handful of Below Deck Med Season 9 episodes have aired, but boy is this season bringing the drama.

The newest crew boatmance triangle is in full swing and isn’t dying down anytime soon.

After Bri Muller hooked up with Joe Bradley in the hot tub on the latest crew night out, Elena “Ellie” Dubaich is fit to be tied.

However, she isn’t taking any of it out on Joe, just on Bri.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ellie confirmed the situation gets messy, and that is certainly the case in the latest preview video.

Things pick up right where they left off last week with Bri and Ellie clashing in the laundry room.

Elena ‘Ellie’ Dubaich and Bri Muller face off on Below Deck Med

Talking does absolutely nothing to help the situation between Ellie and Bri. In fact, words only make things go from bad to worse, especially after Bri accuses Ellie of belittling her.

Ellie isn’t here for that or how Bri feels. Instead, she blames Bri, claiming she does not know the chain of command on a yacht.

There’s no love lost between these two and they are each digging their heels in about who is right and who is wrong.

Meanwhile, Chef Stew Aesha Scott remains focused on giving the guests the best possible trip as the group prepares for a cave excursion.

Ellie can’t let the drama with Bri go and vents to Aesha about the fight. Aesha, for her part, reminds Ellie this is something that can be dealt with when the charter ends.

Via her confessional, Aesha acknowledges the “annoying rivalry” over Joe but once again shares the focus is on the guests.

Unfortunately for the chief stew, putting on a “game face” isn’t going help her two stews. The interior is starting to drown, and when Aesha learns Bri isn’t even sleeping in her cabin, she wants answers.

Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott confronts Bri Muller

In another teaser for Below Deck Med Season 9, Aesha gets Bri’s side of the whole sleeping in the boy’s cabin story. Bri claims she needed space, and it was fun.

Although Aesha is understanding, she also remains firm that Bri needs to stop that during the charter for various reasons.

A flip of the scene shows Ellie venting to Joe about Bri, even explaining how she called dibs on him first.

Joe takes it all in and honestly enjoys every second of the drama, even though he says something different to Ellie. There’s no question Joe’s playing both sides, and the two ladies are eating up everything he has to say.

No doubt this situation is going to get a lot worse before the season ends. It just might result in someone getting fired from below Deck Med or leaving, so keep watching.

Are you Team Bri or Team Ellie?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.