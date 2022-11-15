Below Deck Med Season 7 reunion trailer teases explosive fights, truth bombs, and missing cast members

It’s time for the Below Deck Med Season 7 reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

The first look footage for the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion show has dropped, giving fans a look at the Home crew members’ virtual chat.

Unlike other shows that filmed in-person reunions, Below Deck Med’s will once again be virtual, and it likely has to do with schedules and crew member locations.

Andy Cohen will once again be the host of the show, asking those burning questions fans have had all season long.

In the teaser, explosive fights and bombshells are dropped with a little bit of humor thrown in, thanks to Captain Sandy Yawn.

There are a couple of crew members missing from the teaser footage too. Neither Natasha Webb nor Jason Gaskell are featured in the video clip.

Let’s see what happens in the reunion trailer.

Below Deck Med Season 7 cast members at the reunion

Thanks to the new video clip courtesy of Bravo, Below Deck Mediterranean fans know that Captain Sandy, chef Dave White, Storm Smith, Raygan Tyler, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Courtney Veale, Reid Jenkins, Natalya Scudder, Kyle Viljoen, and Elena Dubaich are on hand to dish the current season.

According to Bravo, Natasha did not tape the reunion, but the chief stew does provide video and written statements to address certain things.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for Jason, there’s no mention of the deckhand in the footage. However, no doubt Andy will address his absence much like the host did Ashley Marti at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion show first look teaser

While Natasha is a no-show, chef Dave takes responsibility for his actions as he also reveals the various things he has been called this season, like “a bully, a psychopath, a stalker.” Courtney and Zee do come to Dave’s defense, though, slamming the way Natasha treated the chef.

The video clip shows Kyle spilling some tea about Raygan, specifically about one of her drunk night outs. Raygan isn’t the only one Kyle calls out. The interior drama explodes with Natalya and Kyle facing off over their issues.

Storm and Natalya’s boatmance gets the group laughing, including Captain Sandy, who spills, “she was down in the bosun’s locker a lot,” referring to Natalya. Aside from his romance, Storm admits he regrets making Courtney lead deckhand over Zee.

Those are just a few of the teasers coming up on the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion show courtesy of Bravo and Below Deck fan Instagram account @belowdeckaboveaverage.

Are you going to be watching the reunion, or are you over this season?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion airs Tuesday, November 22 at 8/7c on Bravo.