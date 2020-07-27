Below Deck Med: Pregnant Hannah Ferrier blasts troll who disses working mothers

Pregnant Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier has blasted a troll who dissed working mothers.

The chief stew has been happily showcasing her pregnancy on social media. Hannah is thrilled to become a first-time mom in October.

However, she is not pleased with trolls trying to tell her what kind of mother she should be to her child.

Hannah shuts down online troll

The Bravo personality recently shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram. Hannah was grinning from ear to ear as she gently placed a hand on her belly.

She let fans know that she finally understands why women love pregnancy. Hannah was open and honest regarding the latest journey in her life, which she is loving.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to become populated with users discussing their own experiences with pregnancy. Many also complimented Hannah on her glowing look and expressed their happiness for the reality TV star.

One troll decided to tell Hannah she should quit yachting and “commit to raising her child as a full-time mom.” Hannah had the best response to the slam against working mothers.

“Just because I retire from yachting doesn’t mean I will be a full-time mother. Everyone is different, and having a happy and fulfilled mother is a lot better for the child then having a mother who’s around 24/7,” she replied to the troll.

Hannah reveals the biggest joy of pregnancy

There is no question Hannah is enjoying her pregnancy. The chief stew has shared the biggest joys of pregnancy so far.

Hannah loves feeling the baby kick, the changes in her body, and the closeness the pregnancy has brought into her relationship with baby daddy, Josh. The biggest joy for Hannah though, is how she falls more and more in love with her unborn child each day.

Although Hannah has shared a lot about her pregnancy, there are two things she and Josh are keeping under wraps. The baby’s gender and name. They do know both but have decided to reveal those details when their little arrives in the fall.

Fans know Hannah is done with Below Deck Mediterranean. She shared ahead of the Season 5 premiere the season would be her last. However, there are also reports Hannah was fired from the hit yachting show, and it will play out onscreen this season.

Whatever happens on Below Deck Med, it isn’t affecting Hannah Ferrier or her pregnancy. She is over the drama and focused on becoming the best mother to her first child.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.