Below Deck Med: Malia White shares recovery update after scooter accident, shows off wounds

Malia is keeping a positive attitude while she heals Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia Whit shared a recovery update after her scooter accident last week. The bosun also showed off her wounds as she heals from multiple injuries.

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, Malia found herself in the hospital after crashing a scooter in Spain. A few days later, Malia revealed that she was released from the hospital and was back home in Florida to get some TLC from her mom.

Now, Malia has shared another update revealing that she still has a long way to go before she can get back to yachting.

What did Malia say about her recovery?

The Bravo personality isn’t covering up her injuries. Instead, she is showing them off and telling her story. Malia used Instagram to show the progress she had made.

“This was a day before the crash and a few days after. Hoping these wounds heal without too much scarring & I’m back in shorts in Spain in no time! Thanks for all the love and well wishes! #scootercrash #recovery #scars,” she captioned the post which featured before and after photos.

Malia is banged up for sure. There’s no doubt those rashes are painful and will take time to heal.

The comments section of Malia’s post was soon flooded with words of encouragement, happiness that she was okay, and advice to help prevent scarring.

Pic credit: @MaliaWhite/Instagram

Others were shocked at how severe Malia’s injuries were, especially the road rash.

Pic credit: @MaliaWhite/Instagram

Captain Sandy Yawn was one of the first to pop up in the comments section of Malia’s post. The captain showed her support for her friend.

Pic credit: @MaliaWhite/Instagram

Tough time for Malia

It’s been a rough time for Malia, and not just because of the scooter accident. While people have been super supportive of the bosun as she recovers, the past year has been filled with backlash.

The haters came out in full force after Malia’s actions towards Hannah Ferrier during Below Deck Med Season 5. When news Malia was back for Season 6 of the Bravo show, the trolls wasted no time dragging her online. Some haters even claimed to be boycotting Below Deck Mediterranean as long as Malia was bosun.

After the Season 6 premiere, social media was abuzz with viewers expressing chef Mathew Shea leaving the crew in a lurch was karma for Malia and Captain Sandy’s bad Season 5 behavior.

Throughout the accident and online hate, Malia has taken it all in stride, continuing to focus on her career.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.