Below Deck Med: Malia White home from hospital following scooter accident

Malia shared an update on her condition after her scooter accident. Pic credit: Bravo and @MaliaWhite/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White is home from the hospital following a scooter accident that left her with multiple injuries earlier this week.

It was not the week that Malia expected. Instead of tuning into the highly anticipated Season 6 premiere on Bravo, the bosun spent the night in the hospital.

She informed her social media followers of the incident by sharing a PSA for wearing a helmet anytime when riding a scooter. Malia also shared photos of her injuries, making it clear she would need to rest for a while to recover.

Malia White is home from the hospital

The scooter accident occurred while Malia was working in Spain. However, thanks to an update from the bosun, her followers know she is recovering at home in Florida.

“Best thing for a speedy recovery. Being at home with mom,” Malia shared via Instagram Stories that included a photo of her still severely injured legs.

No, she didn’t reveal when or how long she will be in Florida with her family. It’s pretty clear by her photos Malia wouldn’t be returning to her yachtie duties anytime soon.

Although her injuries aren’t life-threatening, they are serious, and ample recovery time is necessary. Malia was smart to go home, where she has love, support, and assistance while she focuses on healing.

Pic credit: @MaliaWhite/Instagram

Below Deck family and fans send Malia love

The bosun is still receiving an outpouring of love from the Below Deck family and fans as news of Malia’s scooter accident spread.

Captain Sandy Yawn, Daisy Kelliher, Ashling Lorger, and Bugsy Drake expressed their hopes that Malia was okay.

Pic credit: @MaliaWhite/Instagram

Ciara Duggan and Captain Glenn Shephard from Below Deck Sailing Yacht sent their wishes for Malia to get well soon. Malia’s Below Deck Med Season 2 colleague Max Hagley offered to visit her, while Below Deck’s Ross Inia sent speedy recovery wishes.

Pic credit: @MaliaWhite/Instagram

Several fans also popped up in the comments section of Malia’s post to send her good vibes and express their happiness that Malia would be fine.

Pic credit: @MaliaWhite/Instagram

There’s no question Below Deck Mediterranean’s Malia White has had her fair share of backlash over the past year. A lot of viewers are still very angry with her because of what she did to Hannah Ferrier.

The outrage has even cast a shadow on Season 6 of Below Deck Med.

Since news of Malia’s accident broke though, she has had nothing but positive reactions and support. Don’t expect that incident to stop social media from hating on the bosun as Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 plays out onscreen.

Here’s hoping Malia has a speedy recovery.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.