Below Deck Med: Malia White responds to Lexi Wilson questioning her sincerity

Below Deck Mediterranean bosun Malia White has responded to Lexi Wilson questioning her sincerity during Season 6 of the Bravo show.

Before Lexi went on her drunken rampage hurling physical and verbal insults at the crew, she shared a bonding moment with Malia. The bosun comforted an upset Lexi over the recent loss of her father in their cabin.

Then on the infamous crew night out that changed everything, Lexi accused Malia of being a “fake a** b***h” when comforting her about her father’s death. Despite Malia assuring Lexi she was genuine with her, Lexi continues to maintain that Malia was not authentic.

Malia response to Lexi questioning her sincerity on Below Deck Mediterranean

The topic of Malia using Lexi to paint the bosun in a better light has become one hot topic. It’s no secret Malia hasn’t be the most liked crew member among viewers because of what she did to Hannah Ferrier.

However, Malia insists she was authentic with Lexi at that moment and has reacted to the stew’s insistence Malia had an ulterior motive. The bosun opened up about the subject with Bravo Insider.

“Yeah, that actually got me pretty emotional,” Malia expressed. “That was a really s****y thing to say because, you know, I think there’s a lot of things people can fake, and that’s just not one of them. I think in that moment when she said, ‘You’re not being real,’ I just, I was really taken back by that and hurt, because it’s like, what kind of person do you think I am? Like, you’re making me out to be kind of a monster in that sense. And that just couldn’t be further from the truth. Like, you just told me your dad died, and I’m there supporting you. Like, the last thing I’m thinking about is whatever she thought.”

Lexi did apologize to Malia during Below Deck Med Season 6 Episode 7. The two ended up in another argument. Later chief stew Katie Flood agreed to room with Lexi so that Malia didn’t have to deal with her.

Did Malia and Lexi bury the hatchet?

Although Malia did accept Lexi’s apology and agreed to move forward at Captain Sandy Yawn’s urging, things were still awkward on the luxury yacht. There is definitely no love lost between Lexi and Malia.

One reason is that Malia believes that Lexi had a preconceived opinion of her before filming started.

“It’s just unfortunate because you’re watching a TV program, and you’re making up your mind about who I am as a person. And you’re never giving me a chance when, you know, I’m sure after she watches this season, she will never want someone to do that to her,” the bosun shared.

Malia White has opened up about Lexi Wilson calling her fake. Fans shouldn’t expect these two to hash things out at the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 reunion show because Lexi won’t be in attendance.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.