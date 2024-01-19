Below Deck Med makes history with Season 8 bombshell moments

Below Deck Med Season 8 has made history several times over – with bombshells on a rather toxic-filled season.

Captain Sandy Yawn and the rest of the Mustique crew have had Below Deck Med fans outraged over things going down on the luxury yacht.

The drama was at an all-time high, especially once Kyle Viljoen joined the yacht, returning for his second season on the show.

While Below Deck Med has served up several shocking, frustrating, and annoying moments, it also made history more than once.

Bosun Ruan Irving started the history-making moments with his forged yachting documents in the premiere episode.

It was clear then that this season would be like no other, and not in a good way.

Below Deck Med makes history with several Season 8 bombshells

Along with Ruan’s forged documents, Kyle and Tumi Mhlongo were stuck in customs dealing with their visas to get to Italy. Crew members arrived late to Below Deck Med in prior seasons, but this was the first time it was two people and a customs issue.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Med had four stews on the interior team, which was also a first for the show, which previously had only three stews. Below Deck Season 10 had four stews and may have started a new trend.

The Mustique crew was dropping like flies this season, with Kyle, Jessika Asai, Haleigh Gorman, and Lara Du Preez all missing charters due to illness. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med fans sounded off on Kyle taking tip money even though he was MIA with a migraine.

More Below Deck Med Season 8 drama

All of the things mentioned above have made history for Below Deck Med. It’s worth noting that the non-history-making drama this season was off the charts.

Tumi and Natalya Scudder had explosive fights from the second the chief stew made it to the Mustiuqe yacht.

In true Kyle fashion, he fought with Natalya more than once. Jessika, Max Salvador, and Jack Luby also received Kyle’s wrath at some point. Natalya opted to leave after her fight with Kyle crossed a line.

Max had the deck team struggling a few times with the language barrier and his chill attitude. The deckhand also argued with Captain Sandy, even refusing to apologize when she called him out on a lie.

Those are just some things that made history for Below Deck Med and made the season a struggle for some to watch.

Only one episode remains before Below Deck Med says goodbye and Below Deck fans prepare for Season 11 of the OG show.

What did you think of Below Deck Med Season 8?

To see the Below Deck Med Season 8 finale spoilers, click here.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.