Will there be a Below Deck Med Season 8 reunion show? Here’s what we know

Only one episode remains in Below Deck Med Season 8, raising questions about the reunion show.

It’s been a challenging season for Below Deck Med fans, who have sounded off many things this season, especially regarding the crew.

However, that doesn’t mean viewers aren’t ready to see Captain Sandy, Natalya Scudder, Tumi Mhlongo, Kyle Viljoen, Luka Brunton, Jessika Asai, chef Jack Luby, Lily Davison, Haleigh Gorman, Lara Du Preez and Max Salvador regroup to rehash the season.

After all, there’s plenty for the group to talk about and answers that Below Deck Med fans need, including how Natalya and Kyle made up following BravoCon.

With the finale airing on Monday, January 22, the reunion should follow on Monday, January 29, but is it happening?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Will there be a Below Deck Med Season 8 reunion show?

Unfortunately, all signs point to Below Deck Season 8 not having a reunion show, even a virtual one, which has become the norm for the hit-yachting franchise.

First, Andy Cohen never sent out a social media message asking fans for questions as his team preps for the reunion show. Andy’s request lets fans know the reunion will be filmed soon. An example is his recent request for questions for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

The most important clue that a reunion show won’t happen is that Bravo doesn’t have it on the schedule for Monday, January 29. Instead, a new episode of Watch What Happens Live will air at 9/8c for a half hour before launching into a Below Deck Season 4 marathon.

Now, it’s possible that the WWHL will be the Below Deck Med Season 8 reunion show, and it will be an hour instead of a half hour, with Bravo needing to adjust the schedule.

After all, Below Deck Season 11 doesn’t premiere until Monday, February 5. If there isn’t a reunion show, it makes no sense for the OG show to be postponed for two weeks after the Below Deck Med Season 8 finale.

Why wouldn’t a Below Deck Med Season 8 reunion show happen?

The most likely reason for not having a Below Deck Med reunion would be scheduling. Unlike with the Real Housewives, where the ladies are all together, the yachties are spread out all over the world.

Even a virtual reunion can be challenging with the various time zones and locations. Plus, many of the yachties are working, making it hard for them to get time off to film a reunion.

While other Bravo shows get two-part reunions, Below Deck reunions are becoming a thing of the past. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 was the only reunion in 2023. Neither Below Deck Season 10 nor Below Deck Down Under Season 2 had one.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.