Below Deck Med fans have slammed Kyle Viljoen for taking tip money when he was sick the entire charter.

The hit yachting show finally returned from a three-week holiday hiatus with Kyle still being down and out with a migraine.

However, on the final day of the charter, Kyle felt so much better and was chipper as can be sending off the charter guests.

Captain Sandy Yawn revealed the crew earned a massive $32,000 tip but instead of forgoing his portion because he didn’t do a thing, Kyle snatched his right up.

The stew even tried to take credit when Tumi Mhlongo was praising Lily Davison, but thankfully, Tumi shut him down quickly.

Twitter was on fire, with Below Deck Med fans taking aim at Kyle for his audacity.

Below Deck Med fans call out Kyle Viljoen for taking tip money after being sick all charter

“32,000 dollar tip!?!? Kyle, take your hand away you wildebeest…forgive me, my blood sugar is low. I’m sorry Kyle. I gotta stop. 2 wrongs do not make a right. ❤️ 🙏🥺🤭#BelowDeckMed” read a tweet.

32,000 dollar tip!?!? Kyle, take your hand away you wildebeest…forgive me, my blood sugar is low. I'm sorry Kyle. I gotta stop. 2 wrongs do not make a right. ❤️ 🙏🥺🤭#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/KDiAuUoeHM — GrampaLou (LuLu) (@coylecalkins) January 9, 2024

Another pointed out Kyle felt just fine to have a glass of champagne and take the tip money.

Recovered Kyle had the strength to hold the money and raise a glass of champagne. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/Fv68CHwpQs — Rubygirl (@ElaineB15943992) January 9, 2024

“Wait wait wait wait— KYLE GETS AN EQUAL CUT OF THAT TIP?!?! Are you freaking kidding me?? Get him off our screens like yesterday,” said one tweet.

Wait wait wait wait— KYLE GETS AN EQUAL CUT OF THAT TIP?!?!



Are you freaking kidding me??



Get him off our screens like yesterday #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/w8WqVfhh6l — Janelley Beans 🌵 (@schoolsoutlaw) January 9, 2024

There was a tweet that used a GIF of Taylor Swift’s reaction to a joke Jo Koy made about her and Travis Kelce at The Golden Globes Awards over the weekend.

Kyle should not have gotten any part of that tip.. #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/XOkfWEWKRS — tori (@toriiwhoX) January 9, 2024

A different tweet remarked it’s now two charters where Kyle didn’t do anything, yet he still got a tip.

That’s 2 charters Kyle didn’t do shit and gets paid. He can party though. What a POS! I’d be furious. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/QEq4edOljx — Mark Kevin Garrison (@markkgarrison) January 9, 2024

“Wtf… Kyle shouldn’t get any of that tip! He’s miraculously better on the last day of charter and he’s ready to party 😒😒 What a douche,” commented a Twitter user.

Wtf… Kyle shouldn’t get any of that tip!

He’s miraculously better on the last day of charter and he’s ready to party 😒😒 What a douche #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/O11MGdvJfH — A✨M✨L (@MagicaDeSpella) January 9, 2024

Kim Kardashian was used to come for Kyle with a picture of her lying in bed to show what Kyle did while the rest of the interior team worked.

Kyle should give up his tip, all that dude did was lay in bed and sleep. I’m not surprised that he didn’t offer to split it out between his team #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/n31qLG4VrQ — Honestly, Bravo (@Pettymess6) January 9, 2024

Kyle Viljoen gets called out by Below Deck Med fans

One tweet pointed out how Kyle was suddenly better on the same day the charter guests were leaving the yacht.

Kyle is magically better the second the guests are disembarking?! #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/wI6oXJUN2n — Yellow Robe Smith (@lbdiditnice) January 9, 2024

That was a common theme over on Twitter, and it certainly raised suspicion among Below Deck Med viewers.

Oh, look. The annoying guests are leaving, and Kyle feels better… #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/GJZphxLC3H — A Housewife Walks Into a Bush (@here_for_bravo) January 9, 2024

“This new generation is so different from the OGs because Kate or Hannah would NEVER allow Kyle to get away with his fake illnesses. They would’ve made sure he was sent home a long time ago.” read a tweet.

This new generation is so different from the OGs because Kate or Hannah would NEVER allow Kyle to get away with his fake illnesses. They would've made sure he was sent home a long time ago.#BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/V8XLKsRY2r — Sarita (@SaritaJacques) January 9, 2024

Another user joked about Below Deck Med viewers trying to find any good qualities in Kyle.

For those who are not fans of Kyle Viljoen, the good news is that Below Deck Med Season 8 is almost over. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, only a few weeks are left in the series.

Until then, the drama keeps unfolding, with Nataliya Scudder returning to shake things up for the final crew night out.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.