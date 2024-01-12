Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen married, reveals secret wedding to fiance Zachary

Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen got married and has opened up about his secret wedding to his now-husband Zachary.

Kyle met Zachary after he moved to New York City to test the waters with Below Deck Med Season 7 charter guest Frank Fay.

Things didn’t work out with Frank, which was good for Kyle because he found his forever love with Zachary.

In November 2022, the couple got engaged during a trip to South Africa.

This week, Kyle had Zachary on his new podcast, The Daily Serve, where they opened up about their relationship and finding their person.

Zachary and Kyle also revealed that they are no longer engaged but are officially married.

Kyle used Instagram Stories to tease the episode and his new last name.

Kyle shares marriage news and reveals his new last name. Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen married, reveals secret wedding to fiancé Zachary

Along with the podcast revelation, Zachary and Kyle took to Instagram today to share their good news. They also gave more insight into their wedding day, which took place nearly a year ago.

That’s right, Kyle and his hubby are coming up on their first wedding anniversary.

“4.6.23 💍 Yes, you saw that right. Almost a year of marriage before we spilled the beans! A day when two individual lives blended into one beautiful story. It may not be conventional or a typical love story, but it’s ours,” began a joint statement from the two of them via Instagram.

The IG post included several pictures from their wedding day as they explained why they kept it a secret for so long.

“For months we kept it between just three of us because we didn’t feel this story was our vision of what our marriage would look like. We wanted something more grand, something more memorable, something more us. But through it we learned that a ceremony is not what makes the marriage, it’s about the people around us,” read more of the caption.

After telling their families they were married and getting so much love and support, the newlyweds decided it was time to share the news with the world.

“Yes, a ceremony will come. But as for now this is how we came to be Mr. and Mr. Viljoen-Riley!” they shared before directing those who wanted to learn more to listen to Kyle’s podcast.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Kyle’s announcement to show a few familiar faces expressing their happiness for the couple.

Kyle Viljoen’s Below Deck Med family reacts to his marriage news

Below Deck Med Season 8 star Jessika Asai shared her love and congratulations for Kyle and Zachary. Jessika also wants them to head over to Hawaii where she lives.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Katie Flood also popped in to congratulate the couple. Even Katie’s Winter House costar, Kory Keefer, chimed in, wondering if a bachelor party would still be happening.

Friends congratulate Kyle and his husband. Pic credit: @kylethebold/Instagram

Congrats go out to Kyle and his husband Zachary!

Season 8 of Below Deck Med is ending, and Kyle Viljoen has already moved on to the next chapter in his life: marriage.

