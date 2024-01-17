Below Deck Med Season 8 finale spoilers: Tumi under pressure, Max challenges Luka, and charter guest fights

Below Deck Med spoilers for the Season 8 finale reveal being stuck at the dock has the crew feeling the pressure and playing around.

It’s been one rollercoaster ride on Season 8 of Below Deck Med, and the chaos isn’t over yet.

The finale episode airs on Monday, January 22, with the final charter giving the crew a run for their money.

Bravo has given Below Deck Med fans a sneak peek at the finale episode, which does not disappoint.

Captain Sandy Yawn micromanages more than ever since the Mustique yacht can’t leave the dock due to weather issues.

The charter guests are getting bored, leading to more fighting between Stephanie and her husband, Jeff, making things very awkward for everyone around them.

Tumi feels the pressure, and Luka looks back on the Below Deck Med Season 8 finale

In the video footage, Captain Sandy admits chief stew Tumi Mhlongo has the most pressure on her. The captain lists the activities Tumi and Kyle Viljoen have planned to entertain the guests, including a shopping trip and foam party at a pool.

Tumi enlists Max Salvador and Lily Davison to set up the foam party while she and Kyle take the guests to Portofino for lunch and shopping. The chief stew meets with Kyle, Lily, and Jessika Asai to go over the schedule and everyone’s duties.

Before heading out for the day, Tumi confirms the dinner menu with chef Jack Luby. Even out with the guests, Tumi can’t shake the pressure, calling Jessika to make sure that Lily and Max head out to set up the foam party on time.

In all honestly, Tumi has a right to be worried because Max and Lily do more playing around than setting up in the video footage. They are having a grand old time, laughing and joking like they don’t have a care in the world.

While the interior team works to entertain the guests off of the yacht, Luka Brunton reflects on his first season as bosun. Luka admits it was a learning curve, but spills dealing with Max challenged him the most.

Max proves Luka’s point when he gathers Haleigh Gorman and Max to clean and organize the yacht. In true Max fashion, he’s busy having fun and playing around like it’s his day off.

More Below Deck Med Season 8 finale spoilers

The “next on” preview gave Below Deck Med fans a lot to look forward to as the season comes to an end.

Lily and Max drop the ball on the foam party by literally having no foam in the pool when the guests arrive. Tumi is forced to do damage control to keep the already upset guests happy.

Deckhand Lara Du Preez makes it back in time for the end of the charter and the last crew night out, which will be a doozy. Natalya Scudder causes a stir when she shows up to have a few drinks with the group.

Not only do Kyle and Tumi freak out, but Jessika loses it after Natalya makes a beeline for Luka. This leads Jessika to make out with Max as revenge, but she doesn’t anger Luka, just Lily.

It’s the end of the road for Below Deck Med Season 8.

Who’s ready for the finale episode of Season 8 of Below Deck Med?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.