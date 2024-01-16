Ben Willoughby has given Below Deck fans something to think about in a Season 11 tease that involves two of his Season 10 boatmances.

Below Deck Season 10 featured Ben getting hot and heavy with Camille Lamb until Captain Sandy Yawn fired her.

After Camille left the St. David yacht, Ben still had feelings for the blonde bombshell.

Even Ben’s former Tinder match, Leigh-Anne Smith, and Camille’s replacement couldn’t sway Ben from his feelings for Camille.

There wasn’t a reunion show for Below Deck Season 10, so fans were left in the dark about what went wrong when Camille and Ben spent time together in the Dominican Republic.

Now, ahead of his return to Below Deck for Season 11, Ben promises some burning questions will be answered.

Below Deck star Ben Willoughby teases Season 11 with Camille Lamb and Leigh-Anne Smith truth bomb

Taking to Instagram to promote Below Deck Season 11, which premieres on Monday, February 5, Ben has some news for fans. Ben shared side-by-side pictures from his two seasons with a caption that’s very intriguing.

“A lot can happen in a year! The countdown is on for February 5th ⚓️. It’s been a long time coming, yet you’ll find out what happened after I stepped off St David in St Lucia🇬🇩. It’s been a while now of keeping my side of the story in secrecy with both Camille and Leigh-Anne and it’s about time it comes out,” he captioned the IG post.

Below Deck fans know that Ben has previously shared some social media messages about his time with Camille when they traveled together after Season 10. While Ben still has those posts on social media, Camille has deleted all traces of him on her Instagram account.

Leigh-Anne, for her part, put Ben on blast not long after the finale, calling him out for his actions on the show.

It seems there’s more to the story than what Ben shared last year and what Leigh-Anne had to say about him.

What else can Below Deck fans expect from Season 11?

After a very toxic Season 8 of Below Deck Med, fans are ready for the OG show to return with some good old-fashioned crew chaos.

The trailer for Below Deck Season 11 shows how Captain Kerry Titheradge will run things as he replaces Captain Lee Rosbach.

It will be a different show with the new captain, that’s for sure. Below Deck has some familiar faces making the transitions a little easier. Ben isn’t the only Season 10 crew member back.

Fraser Olender returns for his second stint as chief stew and his third stint on Below Deck. The two alums clash a lot in the trailer when Ben meddles in the interior crew drama.

A new teaser clip shows the deck crew struggles under the leadership of Jared Woodin making a docking very challenging and angering Captain Kerry.

Only three more weeks until the premiere of Below Deck Season 11. Deckhand Ben Willoughby has revealed he’s speaking his truth on the show about what fans didn’t see involving his romances with Leigh-Anne Smith and Camille Lamb on Season 10.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.