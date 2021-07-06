Below Deck Med: Katie Flood talks Malia White friendship ‘I am so glad she was there’

Malia and Katie became close pals filming Below Deck Med Season 6. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Katie Flood has opened up about the friendship she formed with bosun Malia White during Season 6.

The contrast between Katie’s relationship with Malia and the bosun’s relationship with former chief stew Hannah Ferrier is night and day. There was no love lost between Hannah and Malia, especially after what went down in Season 5 of the Bravo show.

Season 6 brought new chief stew Katie into the fold, and she’s been a breath of fresh air viewers needed after last season. Katie has been very vocal regarding her experience on Below Deck Med, including her bond with Malia and Captain Sandy Yawn.

The chief stew recently defended Captain Sandy’s management style. Katie is proud to call Captain Sandy and Malia friends.

What did Katie say about Malia?

There’s no question that several viewers are not Malia fans. The bosun and Captain Sandy have endured a slew of backlash for their actions during Season 5.

While fans may have issues with Malia, Katie has revealed she was so glad the bosun was part of Season 6.

“Yes, I had a really good relationship with Malia. There’s definitely parts of the season I am so glad she was there. She just has a different outlook on things, and it was good to have her when things are sort of going on,” Katie shared with Decider.

The chief stew also admitted that she suffers from anxiety, and it gets the best of her at one point.

“There were struggles on my end and having her and having her input and outlook…because I’m a chief stewardess, but she wants to be captain, so she really thinks in such a captain state of mind. I couldn’t have done the season without her,” she expressed.

Katie’s an open book

Despite all the craziness viewers are in store for during Season 6, Katie’s super excited to see it all play out onscreen. There is, of course, tension with the interior crew, especially stew Lexi Wilson, but that’s part of the job.

Katie has been an open book since it was revealed she was the new chief stew. The New Zealand native even dished on her long-time romance with Season 4 alum Jack Stirrup. Katie mentions a couple of times she is the face Jack has tattooed on his arm.

Below Deck Med viewers are still getting to know chief stew Katie Flood, who’s a big fan of Malia White. Their burgeoning friendship is something for fans to look for on the hit Bravo show.

What do you think of Katie and Malia being close friends?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.