Below Deck Med: Lexi Wilson brings the drama, Will she last the entire season?

Below Deck Mediterranean star Lexi Wilson is bringing the drama on Season 6 of the Bravo show. Lexi’s behavior has some viewers questioning if she will last the entire season.

Season 6 has only just begun, but already second stew Lexi and chef Mathew Shea are proving they are set to bring all the drama to the show. The preview for Episode 3 features them butting heads with each other, too, not just their coworkers.

It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to viewers that Lexi causes lots of tension on Lady Michelle. The trailer featured her fighting with chief stew Katie Flood. Lexi quits in the trailer calling her mom to tell her she’s done.

Lexi Wilson from Below Deck Med isn’t making a great impression

As viewers know, Lexi was Miss Bahamas. Although Lexi initially stated she didn’t want her crew members to know that information, she certainly didn’t waste time telling her colleagues all about it.

Working doesn’t seem to Lexi’s priority. She admitted she would rather drink champagne than serve it.

From talking crap about chief stews to fighting with Matthew and her snarky comments, Lexi hasn’t made the best impression on Below Deck Mediterranean viewers.

Twitter has been flooding with dislike for the second stew, and there have only been two episodes so far. Well, on Bravo. Those with Peacock are three episodes into the season.

Will Lexi last all Below Deck Med Season 6?

The question on many fans’ minds is whether Lexi lasts the season and not just because of the trailer. Lexi’s Instagram account has given a couple of hints she might not make it until the end.

First, Lexi has written in capital letters in her Instagram bio that she’s no longer in yachting. Second, her bio credits her as a cast member on Below Deck Med Season 6, but she hasn’t promoted the show at all.

To be fair, though, Lexi hasn’t posted on Instagram since the yachting show premiered.

Another hint that Lexi may not last the season was Captain Sandy Yawn requesting a deckhand, chef, and stew head to quarantine in case she needs a replacement. The scene probably wouldn’t have aired if, at some point, one of the three positions doesn’t get fired or leave the luxury yacht.

All bets are on Lexi Wilson not lasting the entire season on Below Deck Mediterranean. She’s making some serious waves already, and the drama is just getting started.

Hopefully, she does stick around because Lexi is certainty entertaining on the show.

What do you think of Lexi? Will she last all season?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.