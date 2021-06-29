Below Deck Med: Katie Flood dishes Jack Stirrup romance calling it ‘passionate’ and ‘wild’

Katie has nothing but love for Jack even though their relationship ended. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean new chief stew Katie Flood has dished on her romance with Jack Stirrup, calling their time together passionate and wild.

Katie dropped her connection to the Below Deck Season 4 alum during Bravo’s yachtie to yachtie chat. The chief stew also revealed her relationship with Jack in the Season 6 premiere. Yes, she is the face tattooed on Jack’s arm, which he did days after they started dating.

The brunette beauty has opened up more regarding her time with Jack and shared where things stand with the former couple today.

Katie calls Jack relationship passionate

Once news broke of Katie’s connection with Jack, fans couldn’t wait to find out all the juicy details. Luckily for fans, Katie has been more than happy to talk about her past relationship.

“We met in Thailand. Both of our boats were in Thailand. And it was, like, the marina that we were in there was this one little bar that all the yacht crew would go to. And so you just end up meeting, like, everyone on all the boats in the marina. And yeah. That’s what happened,” she shared with The Daily Dish.

She added, :It was really, yeah, wild, passionate. We were so madly in love.”

Jack and Katie were very young at the time. She was 24, and they were all in for this crazy, passionate love they were experiencing. Katie explained being madly in love with Jack was a wild time in her life.

As for what went wrong, Katie blames age and yachting. Katie knew he relationship with Jack would never last, even while they were dating.

“You know what Jack’s like. He’s such a lad, you know? He likes a good time. He was a really good boyfriend up until the end. But I’m sure he was so, so sick about me. And just, yeah. It didn’t work out. But it’s all good,” Katie expressed to the website.

Are Katie and Jack still friends?

Unlike what went down with Aesha Scott and Jack following Season 4, Katie remains friends with Jack.

“I love Jack to this day. He’ll always be such a big part of my life,” she dished. “Like, we still chat every now and then. We have a good relationship now, you know? It’s funny. We weren’t big for ages. And every now and then, we’ll just pick up the phone and just have hour-long conversations about life and what’s going on. So he’s someone I will always hold in my heart.”

It wasn’t easy getting to the friendship level. Katie admitted it took them years to navigate their way from romance to platonic pals. Time heals all wounds, according to the New Zealand native.

Katie Flood wishes nothing but the best for her ex-boyfriend Jack Stirrup, whose season of Below Deck Mediterranean she only recently watched. The chief stew spilled Jack was super proud of her when she signed onto the Bravo show.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.