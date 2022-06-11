Below Deck Med: Joao Franco celebrates Pride Month in style ‘love is love’

Joao made quite the statement in honor of Pride Month. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Joao Franco celebrated Pride Month in style as he showed his support and belief that love is love.

Joao spent two seasons on Below Deck Med, joining the show in Season 3 as a lead deckhand. The season saw him in a love triangle with stews Brooke Laughton and Kasey Cohen. Brooke and Joao’s chemistry couldn’t be denied, and they left the Talisman Maiton luxury yacht together.

The Zimbabwe native returned for Season 4 as a bosun, but he was once again single. Joao and Brooke didn’t go the distance. Joao hung up his reality TV shoes after that season and has since been focused on his yachting career.

This week, Joao made waves to honor Pride Month in the best and most hilarious way possible.

How did Joao Franco celebrate Pride Month in style?

Joao took to Instagram to honor Pride Month and show support for the LGBTQ+ community. The handsome yachtie used his humor and good looks to catch his Instagram followers’ attention, to reveal a special message he shared.

Dressed in a very entertaining ensemble, Joao donned a sheer skin-tight black shirt that bared part of his abs. Joao paired the shirt with blue jeans and a smile on his face.

“I may not be gay but I sure love a good dress up and LOVE my gay friends! They are the kindest and most respectful friends and are always there to be straight with me (no pun intended;) Happy #pridemonth,” he wrote on the post.

It didn’t take long for his photo and message to become flooded with replies.

One fan joked, “This is the perfect look to start your only fans page!” while another thanked him for being such an ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

A different fan wrote, “The way you spoke about your gay friends and the LGBTQ+ community on the show, was such an emotional thing. Thank you for always having our back Joao.”

Pic credit: @joaograntfranco/Instagram

Below Deck Med alums honor Pride Month

Joao isn’t the only star Below Deck Mediterranean to honor Pride Month.

Captain Sandy Yawn shared an Instagram post of herself alongside her long-time girlfriend, Leah Shafer, also declaring love is love.

“We love you all because, love is love,” the captain stated.

Malia White also celebrated Pride Month, but she did it from a vacation in Iceland, and a simple caption said both of those things.

Joao Franco has been on Below Deck Med for years, but he remains a fan favorite. The hunky yachtie continues to entertain the Below Deck family with his witty yet sentimental social media messages.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will premiere in Summer 2022.