Below Deck Med: Jessica More reacts to bully remarks made about Aesha Scott ‘she wasn’t nice to me’

Jessica still isn’t an Aesha fan at all. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More has reacted to bully remarks made about Aesha Scott, declaring the chief stew was not nice to her.

Aesha and Jessica worked together on Below Deck Med Season 5 but the two ladies did not bond at all. Things got worse when Jessica accused Aesha of grabbing her then-boyfriend Robert Westergaard’s butt.

Earlier this week, Aesha’s Below Deck Down Under costar Jamie Sayed spoke out regarding her and Brittini Burton of bullying him. In a video, Jamie revealed his thoughts on the two ladies calling him a b**ch, a word her deplores.

Below Deck Down Under star Benny Crawley responded to Jamie’s message with his own video defending Aesha and Brittini. One person not following Benny’s lead is Jessica, who’s expressing how the chief stew isn’t as nice as Below Deck fans think.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More says Aesha Scott wasn’t nice to her

The Below Deck fan account @belowdeckaboveaverage shared Jamie’s video with a few notes on what was discussed. It didn’t take long for the comments section to become populated with lots of opinions.

Jessica was one of the first to respond, giving her two cents on dealing with Aesha.

“No clue what’s going on here but she isn’t as innocent & nice as she plays to be. She certainly wasn’t nice to me, mocked me, belittled me and made me feel overall uncomfortable. This was before there was even any issues between her and I involving R, why I don’t trust her,” Jessica wrote.

Pic credit: @belowdeckaboveaverage/Instagram

The R she is referring to is, of course, Rob Westergaard and their romance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessica defends her comment about Aesha

It didn’t take long for Aesha fans to jump to her defense over what Jessica said about the chief stew. Soon Jessica found herself defending herself against those attacking her opinion.

One user declared Jessica never liked Aesha or her sense of humor.

Pic credit: @belowdeckaboveaverage/Instagram

“@1form3 Youwatched pieces of an edited show & I was the one actually there not you…. I’m well aware when someone is treating me shady or not,” Jessica responded.

The brunette beauty went on to reply, “additionally I’ve never had an issue with anyone else’s humor. It was her who didn’t like me and belittled me, What you saw was my reactions not me choosing to not like her for no justifiable reason. She knows how to play people with her innocent act. Anyway…”

Pic credit: @belowdeckaboveaverage/Instagram

Jessica finally had enough after one user called her out for even commenting on the IG post when she knew nothing about the situation. She reached her capacity of being “grossed out” by people who did not live the reality she did on the show.

Pic credit: @belowdeckaboveaverage/Instagram

What do you think of Jessica’s comments?

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus. Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.