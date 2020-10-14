Below Deck Med: Jessica More clarifies one misconception about her and Robert Westergaard craziness

Below Deck Mediterranean star Jessica More is clearing up some misconceptions about her and her crazy relationship with Robert Westergaard.

It was a roller coaster ride for Jess during Season 5 of the hit Bravo yachting show. She had an instant connection with the deckhand that changed her entire experience on The Wellington.

The drama between Jess and Rob was a hot topic of the season. Jess came under fire for acting jealous and insecure when it came to Rob. She did freak out at Aesha Scott over an alleged butt grab, which fans thought was a little much.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jess is now clearing up some misconceptions fans have about her, especially regarding her insane relationship with Rob.

There is a reason Jess was a psychopath

In a recent interview with Decider, Jess opened up about the notion she was nothing more than an insecure woman with trust issues. The last few episodes are not an accurate depiction of Jess and she spoke about it.

“I feel like the beginning of the season. My true self was represented. Towards the end, the last few episodes, it wasn’t who I am,” she expressed to the website.

Jess was navigating new territory, being on reality TV while being in a relationship. Despite what fans think, it is not easy to do either.

Read More Below Deck Med: Bugsy Drake talks relationship status with Alex Radcliffe

“I have never been in a relationship like that, with someone like that. It was all new territory for me to try to figure out what the hell was going on,” Jess said.

“I was so confused, but yet, developed such strong emotions for Rob. That was a new thing for me. That’s not me. I’m really laid back. I’m really chill. I’m usually the cool girlfriend. So it kind of sucks that on national TV, I got pegged as the psychopath.”

The third stew revealed she wasn’t a psychopath for no reason. There are things fans didn’t see go down with Rob.

Plus, Jess explained her female intuition was on high alert. Looking back, Jess wishes she would have never embarked on a romance with Rob. Then again, hindsight is 20/20?

Other women coming out with Rob stories

Jess was worried that Rob would come out looking like the good guy, while she looked like a crazy lady. However, in the past couple of weeks, more women have told tories painting Rob as not such a great guy.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Madison Stalker shared her sordid and short-lived relationship with Rob. Her details sound awfully similar to Jess and Rob’s romance. Then Summer House star Hannah Berner called Rob a liar after he said they were chatting earlier this year.

Rob was in a relationship, one he called open when he first hooked up with Jess. She has even admitted to connecting with the woman.

Jessica More wants fans to know she is not a crazy person, despite what played out on Below Deck Mediterranean and her relationship with Rob Westergaard. Fans will learn more about their romance at the Season 5 reunion show.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 reunion Part 1 airs on Monday, October 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.