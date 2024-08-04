Below Deck Med fans weigh in on Elena Dubaich and Bri Muller as tensions reach a breaking point

Below Deck Med Season 9 has reached the halfway point as the tension between Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich reaches a breaking point.

There’s no question that the focus of Season 9 has been on the feuding stews, but a recent interaction took things to a no going back level.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Aesha Scott have lost their patience with the feuding stew, which will lead to some juicy entertainment.

However as Below Deck Med fans continue to be teased about Ellie and Bri’s future on the show, some are sounding off on them.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans had called out Ellie for her behavior, but do they still feel that way?

Let’s take a look at what Below Deck Med fans are saying.

Below Deck Med fans weigh in on Elena Dubaich and Bri Muller

Over on Reddit, one fan took a poll asking, “Whose side are you on, Ellie’s or Bri’s?”

The poll was up for days and recently came to a close. For each stew, there was an answer of both being “a little wrong and a little right.”

Bri won by a landslide. Ellie didn’t even come in second place, but rather, that was those who could see both sides.

The comments section of the Reddit poll was flooded with Below Deck Med fan opinions on the hot topic.

“Absolutely Bri’s. When Elena was in the bathroom with her, in a small room and putting hands on her, that was insanity. Also, her Instagram stories are just horrible,” said one user.

Another one was an Ellie fan but now finds fault with both ladies pointing out that because of her rank, Ellie should be the bigger person in their feud.

“The problem we have is that we literally cannot way how good or bad Bri is right now. You can see she is trying but with all the manipulation Ellie is doing (as well as the physical stuff), Ellie going into laundry and messing stuff up, etc. It’s hard to know if she actually has improved or not (imo the notebook shows she is taking things seriously and trying to keep track),” wrote a user.

Even though one user wanted to choose both in the poll, Ellie’s behavior prevented that. The user couldn’t justify whether Elli was right in treating Bri.

Ellie grabbing Bri to get her attention in the last episode was called out by a Reddit user.

One admitted that no second stew has ever acted this way, but we have to disagree, pointing to Kyle Viljoen on Below Deck Med.

More Below Deck Med fan comments on Ellie and Bri

Many comments pointed out that Bri is bad at her job, and no one is questioning that, but the way Ellie treats Bri seems to trump everything.

“Bri’s an incompetent idiot, but Ellie is a compulsive liar and manipulator who has no business being in any sort of position of power over another person. They’re both extremely bad at their jobs, but Ellie doesn’t have any excuses there, if she’s gonna be second she should kick a** and she does not. In short, Bri is not great, but Ellie is nasty trash who cannot make a decent cocktail to save her life, I am so mad about that orange mojito,” said a fan.

Several Below Deck Med fans feel like they are both at fault and not doing great at their jobs.

One user who feels like the true victim in this entire situation is Chief Stew Aesha Scott, who has to deal with their ridiculousness.

The back half of Below Deck Med Season 9 has begun, and we have to say all hope seems lost that Bri and Ellie can work together for the rest of the season.

Make sure to keep watching to see if we are correct, and let us know in the comments section if you are Team Ellie or Team Bri.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.