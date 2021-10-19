Below Deck Med fans react to drunk Courtney Veale at Season 6 reunion show

Courtney certainly enjoyed herself at the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 reunion show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean fans have reacted to drunk Courtney Veale at the reunion show, who was over-the-top entertaining.

Courtney and Mzi “Zee” Dempers enjoyed their wine while host Andy Cohen grilled the Lady Michelle crew about the season. Zee appeared to handle his rosé just fine. Courtney, on the other hand, got pretty tipsy.

At one point, Andy declared he wanted some of whatever Courtney was having. The stew replied she had switched to water, which means Courtney probably realized she was a little drunky drunk.

A couple of things drunk Courtney happily spilled were that she saw everyone naked and that Malia White hooked up with hot engineer Jake in Split. Courtney did bring the laughs, and Below Deck Med viewers had a lot to say about it.

Below Deck Med fans react to drunk Courtney Veale at reunion show

It didn’t take long for Twitter to react to Courtney and her actions on the reunion show. There’s no question that the blonde beauty was the one to watch, especially since the rest of the virtual chat was kind of a snoozefest.

Several memes of the blonde beauty drinking and laughing throughout the show populated Twitter.

Coco appearing on the #BelowDeckmedreunion as if the drinking game secret word was “boat” and “mat” and “guest” and “charter” #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/zkNXn5xFqp — 🥸 Yael Lieberman (@YaelML11) October 19, 2021

Best part of the reunion. Haha

Can’t take my eyes off Courtney turning into Coco. #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMediterranean pic.twitter.com/kly9d8MwQh — GᖇEGOᖇY G. ᗩᒪᒪEᑎ (@GregoryGAllen) October 19, 2021

Other users were quick to share memes about how she would look by the end of the show, while another joked at how she was answering questions.

A Twitter user even commented it was sad watching Courtney get so wasted, but someone else pointed out that’s kind of the real Courtney.

Below Deck Mediterranean viewers were concerned for drunk Courtney

While a lot of social media was making a joke or laughing at drunk Courtney, some Below Deck Med viewers didn’t find it funny at all.

One Twitter user commented on how uncomfortable Courtney was to watch.

Courtney, babe, get it together. You are at your job on national tv. I don’t think I’d take that moment to get so wasted that I can’t keep my eyes open & slurring my words. This makes me super uncomfortable/sad. 🚨 #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckmedreunion #BelowDeckReunion pic.twitter.com/OjFLnLrlUF — Shah Fraudlet 2.0 (@tvescaper) October 19, 2021

Another social media user shared that Courtney was self-medicating, just like Lexi did all season long over the loss of her father. Courtney shared at the reunion, her father is in a nursing home suffering from Alzheimer’s, and he doesn’t remember her at all.

Courtney said she would never behave like Lexi under the same circumstances, but she is clearly self-medicating on WWHL. #BelowDeckMediterranean pic.twitter.com/0YHnz0RMm0 — Coffee First ☕️ (@GJust4) October 19, 2021

The Below Deck Med Season 6 reunion was filled with very few moments that had fans talking. Courtney Veale and her drunk behavior throughout the entire show has become the hottest topic from the event.

Courtney certainly reminded Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans of drunk Daisy Kelliher at the Season 2 reunion. The big difference is that Daisy warned viewers ahead of the virtual chat she got wasted. Courtney has yet to comment on her behavior.

Considering how drunk Courtney and the rest of the Lady Michelle crew got every night out, is anyone surprised one of them was wasted at the Below Deck Med reunion?

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.