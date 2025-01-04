Below Deck Med alum returns to reality TV

Below Deck Med alum Chef Dave White is returning to reality TV to kick off 2025.

The chef appeared on Season 7 of Below Deck Med.

Although Dave was one-and-done with the hit yachting show, he remains good friends with Captain Sandy Yawn.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Dave catered Captain Sandy’s wedding to Leah Shafer last May.

Dave ended 2024 with big personal news, which we will discuss in a minute.

It turns out that the chef also had exciting professional news to share as the new year began.

Below Deck Med’s Chef Dave to appear on the Food Network show

Taking to Instagram, Dave revealed he will be on the upcoming season of Food Network’s Chopped.

“Guess who’s back on your Screens babyyyy 😉 Tune in to @foodnetwork January 7th to watch this epic showdown with talented chefs. It’s a Chopped Tournament. Don’t miss it 🔪,” he captioned the IG post featuring the Chopped Name Your Price trailer.

According to the Food Network website, Season 61 of Chopped features a tournament-style event in which the chefs are forced to bid on their final ingredient for each round.

“The chefs could end up with major advantages or extreme challenges, resulting in an unpredictable competition,” reads part of the synopsis for the show.

There are four preliminary rounds in Chopped Name Your Price, with the winner of each round moving on to the finale. The final contestants will compete in the grand finale for cash and the title of Chopped Grand Champion.

Tune in on Tuesday, January 7, at 8/7c on Food Network to see how Dave fares on Chopped Name Your Price.

Dave isn’t just growing his career. The Below Deck Med alum is also growing his family this year.

Below Deck Med’s Chef Dave White has big family news

In December, Dave used social media to announce that he was a married man. Dave shared a video of his wedding day with his wife, Holly.

There were smiles all around for Dave and Holly as they embarked on this new chapter in their lives.

One day after Christmas, the couple announced they were expecting their first child via social media. In the picture, Dave wore a bib that read “Daddy’s Little Sous Chef,” while Holly held up a small chef’s coat and showed off her growing baby bump.

“Merry Christmas everyone, love from the 3 of us ❤️,” Dave captioned the happy picture.

The new year is looking bright for Below Deck Med alum Chef Dave White, personally and professionally.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.