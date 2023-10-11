Below Deck Med alum Malia White opens up about her brother Jay’s death ‘after his battle with addiction’

Malia White has opened up about losing her older brother Jay to his addiction as her family mourns this heartbreaking loss.

The Below Deck Med alum revealed on Thursday, October 5, Jay passed away at age 34 in the middle of the night.

“His death is a devastating loss for our family and his friends, but we are grateful for the time we had with him,” Malia wrote in part of a lengthy Instagram post.

Three photos accompanied the post to honor Jay, which had Malia opening up about how much her brother loved to be outdoors and with his dog Aspen.

Malia revealed that’s how she and others who loved Jay will remember him before sharing information for those struggling with addiction.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

“If you are struggling with addiction, please know that you are not alone. There are many resources available to help you get the support you need. Please reach out to a friend, family member, or addiction treatment professional for help,” she stated.

The reality TV star also included several resources where help for addiction is available.

Below Deck Med alum Malia White opens up about her brother Jay’s death

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malia got real about why she was sharing her brother’s story. Malia admitted that she doesn’t usually share anything about her family to keep that part of her life private.

However, she hopes being open about Jay’s addiction may help others. Malia admitted her family adopted Jay at a young age, and this was not the outcome any of them wanted or that Jay deserved.

“To all of those sharing with me similar addiction stories, thank you for your vulnerability. My heart is with you & your families,” Malia wrote with a link to the Findtreatement.gov website.

In the next IG Story slide, Malia shared the words “F**K FENTANYL,” which included a message to those struggling with addiction, letting them know they are not alone. She also shared a link to another resource, Samhsa Gov Treatment Locator.

Malia opens up about her brother Jay’s death. Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Malia White gets love from her Below Deck Med friends

The comments section of Malia’s Instagram Post had some of her Below Deck Med family reaching out with love and support.

Katie Flood, one of Malia’s besties and costar on the upcoming season of Winter House, shared a message to Jay. Courtney Veale, who worked with Malia and Katie on Below Deck Med Season 6, expressed her condolences to Malia and her family.

Captain Sandy Yawn’s fiancée Leah Shafer also shared how much she and Captain Sandy love Malia and how sorry they are for her loss. Below Deck Med charter guest Roy Orbison Jr sent prayers for Malia and her family.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Malia White and her family suffered a devastating loss last week when her brother Jay died following his battle with addiction. The Below Deck Med alum plans to honor her brother by sharing his struggle to help others.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.