Below Deck Med alum Jessica More welcomes baby girl

Jessica More has embraced a new chapter in her life. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More has welcomed a baby girl just months after announcing her pregnancy news.

Jess was a one-and-done with the Below Deck franchise after appearing only on Below Deck Med Season 5.

The stew had her fair share of drama during her stint, including butting heads with Aesha Scott and having a romance with deckhand Robert Westergaard.

These days Jess has put reality television and yachting in the past.

She has been focused on living a zen life full of travel and yoga.

Now, Jess has taken on the role of mother as she welcomed her daughter into the world.

Jessica More gushes over her daughter Charli

Although Jess hasn’t made an official baby announcement, she has taken to her Instagram Stories a couple of times to reveal she gave birth. The new images come as the former yachtie has been very quiet on social media since the end of September with her nude pregnancy maternity shoot.

The other day Jess shared a picture of her holding baby Charli against her chest. Jess used hearts to hide Charli’s face.

“Welcome baby Girl!” and “So.In.LOVE” was written across the photo that only featured part of Jess’ face.

Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

Later Jess shared a video to her collection called Charli. In the footage, Jess was holding her daughter, looking super cute in a pink onesie.

Jess glanced down at her precious angel but didn’t say anything in the video. Instead, she simply wrote, “There’s literally nothing in this world I would trade this for.”

Pic credit: @jessicamore180/Instagram

Below Deck Med alum Jessica More kept baby news under wraps

Despite living a life in the public eye, having been on reality television, and sharing a slew of content on social media, Jess kept her pregnancy quiet until her third trimester.

Jess shocked Below Deck Mediterranean fans when she announced her news in July. She cradled her baby bump as she shared she was having a baby girl and had already picked out her name.

From then on, Jess proudly showed off her growing belly, even as she played mini golf in style. Jess also used a throwback picture to reveal how she learned she was going to become a first-time mother.

The former yachtie has gotten sound advice from Hannah Ferrier, who Jess worked with on the hit yachting show.

Jessica More has become the newest member of the Below Deck family to become a parent. However, she’s not the only one who shared pregnancy news this summer. Below Deck Med alum Anastasia Surmava’s also expecting a baby girl, but she’s not due until March 2023.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.