Below Deck Med alum Jessica More celebrates daughter Charli ‘Happy 1 Month’

Below Deck Mediterranean alum and new mom Jessica More celebrates her daughter Charli one month after the little one was born.

Jess has put her yachting and reality TV days behind her as she embraces the next chapter in her life.

Long gone are her days as a stew which is what she was on Season 5 of Below Deck Med.

There’s only one focus in Jess’ life at the moment, baby Charli.

Jess announced the birth of Charli after a couple of weeks of private time at the end of October.

Now she’s oozing with happiness about motherhood while also noting it’s not easy.

Jessica More celebrates daughter Charli: ‘Happy 1 Month’

Taking to Instagram, Jess shared several photos of the past month with Charli. Jess had photos of Charli all by herself as well as several of the two of them out and about.

The reality TV alum even snuck in a video of a happy Charli with Jess in the background, expressing her love for her daughter.

“Happy 1 Month to the sweetest ferocious little milk monster. This past month has been the most magical, transformative trying month of my life,” she began her message.

Jess went on to thank her daughter for her patience as all of this was new to the first-time mom. She also gushed over their naps, with Jess admitting she loves to watch her baby girl sleep.

“I love that I get to love you as deeply & humanly possible. I’m so blessed that God gave me you as a daughter, its healing for me to love you like my inner child always wanted to be loved,” Jess added.

The heartfelt IG Post ended with Jess giving a “Cheers” to her daughter and those close to her, who she refers to as “Charlis angels.” Jess knows it takes a village to raise her precious baby, and she appreciates hers.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More receives love from familiar faces

The comments section of Jess’ post was filled with love, happiness, and positivity for the new mom.

One of those remarks was from Below Deck fan favorite Kate Chastain, who called everything in Jess’ message “beautiful,” Jess responded with thanks for the former chief stew.

Elizabeth Frankini from Below Deck Season 8 also replied, gushing over Jess and bay Charli. Jess expressed her love and thanks for her.

Jessica More loves every minute of motherhood, and she isn’t shy about expressing this newfound love.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion show airs Tuesday, November 22 at 8/7c on Bravo.