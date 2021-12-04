Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier reveals favorite Real Housewives show, admits she’s a 90 Day Fiance fan too

It turns out Hannah Ferrier of Below Deck Med is a reality TV junkie. Pic credit: Bravo and TLC

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has revealed her favorite Real Housewives show and admitted she’s a 90 Day Fiance fan too.

Hannah didn’t just enjoy being on a reality TV show. She enjoys watching it too. The former chief stew’s podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed! often features her interviewing members of the Below Deck family.

However, she also has other famous reality TV stars, so there’s a little something for all of her listeners. One of her new favorite shows to watch is the 90 Day Fiance franchise on TLC.

Hannah recently dished about her new obsession and talked about her old obsession, the Real Housewives franchise on Behind The Velvet Rope podcast.

Which Real Housewives show is Hannah Ferrier’s favorite?

While speaking to host David Yontef, the subject of Hannah’s favorite Bravo reality TV shows came up. Hannah confessed her favorite Real Housewives installment is The Real Housewives of Potomac.

“My favorite Real Housewives franchise is definitely Potomac. I just think they’re f**king amazing. And I am so glad they are finally getting the credit they deserve because I feel like they’ve been bringing it since Season 1, and now people are starting to kind of realize how good they are,” she gushed.

David also agreed that RHOP was finally getting some props. There was even a suggestion to drop The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne in The Real Housewives of Potomac to get the real, honest-to-goodness truth out of her.

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean is a 90 Day Fiance fan

The conversation quickly turned to other reality TV shows that Hannah liked. Hannah admitted she watched a lot of them during the many lockdowns that have taken place in Australia.

Although Hannah loves Selling Sunset, she also spilled that 90 Day Fiance was the show she and fiancé Josh Robert are addicted to now.

“[During] our first lockdown we got addicted really badly. We’d never seen 90 Day Fiance before. And we went into lockdown, and I was pregnant, so I don’t know, we watched something like nine seasons and those episodes are like an hour and a half long or something without ads. Yeah, we got through about nine seasons in like four or five months,” she expressed.

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Med is a big reality TV fan and not just those that air on Bravo or have to do with Below Deck. Two of her all-time favorite shows are The Real Housewives of Potomac and 90 Day Fiance.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.