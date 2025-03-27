Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier and Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher want to ‘party’ with fans

Below Deck worlds are colliding, but fans won’t see it play out on Bravo airwaves.

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier are planning the ultimate fan event.

The two are teaming up with a small group of fans to go on vacation.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Daisy previously teased that she wanted to elevate the fan experience.

Well, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star has done just that with Hannah’s help.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Daisy and Hannah announced the news this week in a joint video via social media.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier and Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher announce fan experience

Taking to Instagram, the two chief stews revealed their summer plans and want to take fans along with them.

Hannah and Daisy are giving Below Deck fans an “above deck” experience of a lifetime on a private yacht.

“We are out of uniform and ready to party with you off the coast of Croatia. We are talking private yacht, private islands, private parties, and mostly partying with us,” Hannah shared in the video.

It’s a custom vacation for a group of eight people that involves sailing around Croatia for seven days and six nights.

“What better people do it [the vacation] than Hannah and I,” Daisy expressed.

They didn’t share details on how the group will be picked or how fans get involved, but they did share in the caption how fans can find more information on this experience.

Those interested can send an email to [email protected] for all the details on the event.

Another way to get information is to reply in the comments section of the official Instagram announcement below, with the words “set sail. ” Either Hannah or Daisy will DM you with all the needed information.

Below Deck fans and family react to Daisy and Hannah’s announcement

The comments section of the joint IG post was filled with people saying set sail and some familiar faces and fans gushing over the news.

Hannah’s good friend Aesha Scott and Daisy’s pals Alli Dore and Dani Soares were quick to show their excitement and support. Below Deck star Captain Kerry Titheradge also got in on the action, replying, “Love this!!”

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Several Below Deck fans also comment with excitement and happiness over the opportunity to hang with the two women.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

There’s no question that Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher and Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier will have plenty of people trying to party with them.

Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are currently on hiatus on Bravo.