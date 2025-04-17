Below Deck Med alum Gael Cameron shares baby bump update to tease due date

Gael Cameron from Below Deck Med and her boyfriend, Nathan Gallagher, are gearing up to be first-time parents sooner than fans think.

Nathan and Gael met on Season 9 of Below Deck Med, where they experienced many ups and downs on and off-screen.

Despite a brief breakup after filming, Gael and Nathan were back together when Season 9 finished airing on Bravo.

The Below Deck Med duo ended 2024 together by keeping a huge secret.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the couple is expecting their first child, a boy, this year.

Recently, Gael dropped another bombshell about her pregnancy.

Below Deck Med’s Gael Cameron shares baby bump update

On Instagram, Gael highlighted her growing baby bump to reveal she’s much farther along than they let on. In two photos, Gael was glowing as she cradled her belly with the sun shining on her through a window.

“Me, bub and a dose of morning sunshine ☀️ Little bump update: Surviving on naps and snacks, while lil man has hourly dance parties 🕺🏽,” she wrote.

It was her hashtags where Gael gave a clue about her due date. Hidden in the mix was #thirdtrimester letting Below Deck Med fans know she and Nathan will be parents later this spring.

Gael opens up about her pregnancy

After keeping her pregnancy a secret for well, nearly most of it, Gael’s shedding more light on it now.

In another Instagram post from the same day, Gael shared a video of herself again in the sunlight while holding her baby bump. The footage showed her growing belly up close, which Gael caressed as she got real about pregnancy in her caption.

“Growing you has been the hardest and most beautiful thing I’ve ever done. Every kick, every change, every tough day…it’s all leading to you. I can’t wait to meet the little boy who’s already changed everything 🩵,” Gael wrote.

For more insight, the hashtags #pregnancyjourney #babybump #bumpupdate #realpregnancy #honestmotherhood #pregnancyreel #softmamasclub were added.

It seems that Below Deck Med fans are about to be on baby watch as Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron are set to welcome their son in a few weeks.

Their baby isn’t the first Below Deck baby, though.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux have a nearly 4-year-old daughter, Lilly. Sadly, Dani’s pregnancy and mama journey with Jean-Luc were riddled with drama, but she has been killing it as a single mom to her little girl.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo.