Below Deck: Kate Chastain reveals how she would have dealt with Below Deck Med’s Lexi Wilson

Kate weighs in on the latest Below Deck Med drama involving Lexi. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck former chief stew Kate Chastain has revealed how she would have dealt with Below Deck Mediterranean’s Lexi Wilson.

There is no question that Lexi has been the focus of Below Deck Med Season 6. Lexi even credited herself with carrying the show. The drama between Lexi and chef Mathew Shea, who she claims is obsessed with her, reached a boiling point on the most recent episode.

Katie Flood has been a ball of stress dealing with Lexi’s drama and bringing on new stew Delaney Evans. The stress got to Katie, resulting in Delaney getting her walking papers. Delaney has shared the crew was not welcoming of her.

As the season winds down, Below Deck alum, Kate has given her two cents on the Lexi situation.

How would Below Deck’s Kate Chastain have dealt with Lexi Wilson?

It’s hard to imagine that Kate would have put up with Lexi’s behavior if she had been chief stew. Below Deck fans know Kate doesn’t put up with any crap from the crew.

Kate has revealed what she would have done if Lexi had been part of her interior team.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Honestly, I have no idea because how do you solve a problem like Lexi. I don’t really think there is an answer. Like, I don’t think there is anything anyone can do to get Lexi to be a great coworker, ya know. I just feel like there’s no answer,” Kate shared with Hollywood Life TV Talk Instagram Live.

The statement goes along with what Kate and chef Ben Robinson said about the Lexi drama on Below Deck Mediterranean Galley Talk.

Would Kate have fired Lexi from Below Deck Med?

When Kate appeared on Another Below Deck Podcast, she was asked how she would have handled Lexi. Once again, the former chief stew explained there just isn’t an answer when dealing with the second stew.

Make no mistake, though. Kate may not think there is any dealing with Lexi, but she wouldn’t hesitate to fire her.

“Oh yeah, I would fire her. But I thought people meant like besides fire her, how would you manage her? But yeah, I would have fired her, yeah,” she expressed on the podcast.

A lot of people have been baffled by the fact that Lexi still has a job. Lexi insists she’s getting a bad edit because the show needs a villain.

Only a handful of episodes remain in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. Lexi continues to bring the drama on and off-screen as the season plays out.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has shared her two cents on dealing with Lexi Wilson from Below Deck Med.

Do you agree with Kate?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.