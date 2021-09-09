Below Deck Med: Lexi Wilson calls out Bravo for bad edit, warns future cast members about show

Lexi continues to blast Bravo producers and Below Deck Mediterranean for painting her as a villain. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Lexi Wilson has called out Bravo for a bad edit and warned future cast members about the yachting show.

As Season 6 of Below Deck Med begins to wind down, the drama with Lexi on and off-screen is far from over. The stew continues to speak her truth, even as cast members like David Pascoe call Lexi a liar.

Lexi has opened up about receiving death threats. She also demanded a raise from Bravo because Lexi is carrying the current season.

Now the former Miss Bahamas is blasting the network for the way she’s being edited and sending a warning to those thinking about being part of the Below Deck franchise.

Lexi Wilson calls out Bravo for bad edit

There is no question that Lexi has become the villain of Below Deck Med Season 6. Chef Mathew Shea has certainly brought his fair share of chaos, but he has managed to redeem himself in some fans’ eyes.

In a recent series of Instagram Stories, Lexi called out Bravo for editing her to look bad. She shared a message from a fan showing support to Lexi. The user declared that Lexi was being exploited and used as a scapegoat for Hannah Ferrier’s treatment during Season 5.

“@51minds @belowdeckmedbravo @nadinerajabi I hope yall see not everyone is stupid and they can see right through the bs. Have a good morning,” Lexi wrote, tagging executive producer Nadine Rajabi and the production company behind the hit show.

Pic credit: @lexiwilsonnnn/Instagram

That wasn’t the only message that Lexi shared to show that not all Below Deck Mediterranean viewers think she is the awful person Bravo is making her out to be. Two more messages were declaring Lexi was not to blame for how she was portrayed on the show.

Pic credit: @lexiwilsonnnn/Instagram

Lexi Wilson issues future Below Deck cast members a warning

The hits keep on coming with Lexi’s truth bombs. Things got really intense when Lexi shared a DM she received from a fan showing concern for those involved with Below Deck because of lack of support after filming.

Lexi used the message to blast Below Deck Med and executive producer Courtland Cox and issue a warning.

“They do absolutely nothing if you’re a woman and black, be careful of this show I am warning you,” Lexi declared.

Pic credit: @lexiwilsonnnn/Instagram

When it comes to setting the record straight, Lexi Wilson from Below Deck Mediterranean isn’t holding back. She has put the show, network, and producers on blast for her bad edit.

Those who have watched Season 6 Episode 12 early on Peacock know the last ten minutes are insane. No doubt Lexi will have a lot to say about that situation very soon, so stay tuned.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.