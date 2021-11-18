Below Deck: Josiah Carter launches clothing line House of XOXO

Josiah has kept busy with GalleyTalk: Best of Below Deck and a new business venture. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Josiah Carter has launched a clothing line, House of XOXO, with his friend and designer Billie Jacobina.

Josiah made history as the first male stew to ever appear on Below Deck. Season 6 featured Josiah as the second stew onboard the My Seanna. He quickly formed a close bond with Captain Lee Rosbach and former chief stew Kate Chastain.

As Below Deck fans know, Josiah was slated to replace fired stew Elizabeth Frankini on Season 8. However, production was shut down early due to the rising coronavirus pandemic, and viewers lost out on Josiah’s return.

Thanks to his latest business venture that grew out of an outfit he wore on Galley Talk, the beloved stew is back in the spotlight.

What is Below Deck alum Josiah Carter’s new clothing line House of XOXO?

Josiah and Billie are childhood friends. According to the House of XOXO website, Billie sent her pal a present one day — a sweatshirt with the message XOXO embroidered on it. The letters paid homage to their love of Gossip Girl and represented how they ended all their conversations.

It was one of a kind until Josiah wore it on an episode of Galley Talk. People kept asking him where the sweatshirt was from and how to purchase one.

Soon after, Billie and Josiah decided to create a clothing line that made people feel good. After all, XOXO means hugs and kisses. They decided to combine Billie’s fashion design skills with Josiah’s sense of style and love of the outdoors.

House of XOXO clothing line features hoodies, sweaters, t-shirts, and tote bags for now.

How can you buy items from Josiah Carter’s House of XOXO clothing line?

Josiah and Billie officially launched their new venture last week. The official Instagram account @houseofxoxo_ has been promoting the clothing line debut for a few weeks. Those interested in purchasing items can do so via the website.

Below Deck Season 9 star Eddie Lucas helped Josiah promote his new clothing line via Instagram Stories, with other members of the Below Deck family following suit.

Galley Talk fans should be on the lookout for more items from House of XOXO. Josiah will no doubt be wearing items on the show.

No, Josiah isn’t giving up his yachting career or his reality television career. The new clothing line is simply a passion project to help others feel good.

Josiah Carter from Below Deck has made his first forte into the fashion world with the clothing line House of XOXO.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.