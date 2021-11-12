Below Deck: Fraser Olender talks lack of gay stews and homophobia in yachting

Fraser is happy to represent gay male stews in the yachting world and on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star, Fraser Olendar is talking about the lack of gay stews in the yachting world. The stew even shared his own experience with homophobia in the industry.

Season 9 of Below Deck has only just begun, but Fraser’s already making friends and waves on the hit Bravo show. The London native is only the second male stew to ever appear on the hit-yachting franchise.

All eyes are on Fraser, especially since many Below Deck fans are comparing him to beloved stew Josiah Carter. Unlike Josiah, who bonded with former chief stew Kate Chastain, Fraser isn’t the biggest fan of new chief stew Heather Chase.

Fraser has been brutally honest regarding his opinion of Heather. Their work styles are starting to collide, and it’s only the second charter.

Below Deck’s Fraser Olender talks lack of gay stews and homophobia in yachting

During his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fraser opened up about the lack of gay stews in yachting.

The host spilled he’s been on a lot of yachts, but there doesn’t seem to be too many gay stews in the industry. Andy asked if Fraser knew of a lot of other gay stews in yachting.

“No, I don’t. I definitely think it’s a niche place for us in this industry. The industry is old-fashioned, and it’s still sort of back in its old ways. So, it’s great for me to be featuring as a male stew and gay as well,” Fraser expressed.

After Andy agreed that having a gay stew like Fraser on the show was great, the host wanted to know if Fraser had experienced homophobia while on the seas.

“I have experienced issues here and there. But to be honest, if I let those get to me, I wouldn’t be where I am today. So, I am pleased I can shrug it off,” Fraser shared.

Is Fraser from Below Deck single?

Finding love in the yachting industry is extremely challenging; just ask Below Deck Mediterranean alum, Malia White. Being gay, couped with homophobia in the industry, makes it even more difficult to find romance.

Despite being on reality television, Fraser keeps his private life on the down-low. Fraser hasn’t revealed if he is dating anyone right now. Below Deck fans do know that Fraser does kiss deckhand Jake Foulger later this season. Other than that, Fraser’s love life appears to be off-limits.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.