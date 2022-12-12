Below Deck: Fraser Olender talks Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber drama, teases Season 10 ‘gets really dark’

Fraser spills some Below Deck Season 10 tea. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck’s Fraser Olender has opened up about the drama between Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber while also hinting at what’s ahead on Season 10 of the yachting show.

Fraser made history this season as the first-ever male chief stew in Below Deck history.

It’s an opportunity and role that Fraser takes seriously and remains eternally grateful to be given.

In true Below Deck fashion, though, his interior crew isn’t going to make his new job super easy.

Below Deck viewers have watched as things continue to get heated between Alissa and Camille.

The new chief stew has weighed in on that more now that Season 10 is in full swing.

Fraser Olender talks Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber drama

While speaking with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier on her podcast Dear Reality, You’re Effed! Fraser got real about the tension between Alissa and Camille. Hannah wasted no time getting to the juicy drama, and Fraser happily answered whether he knew it was that bad between the two ladies amid filming.

“I am so glad you asked that question, and the answer is no. I am watching it now, and I’m like, how did I not know it was this bad from day one,” he shared.

The chief later then added, “Like it was bad. I was happy at all watching it back and looking at how bad they were speaking to each other, you know.”

Fraser didn’t take sides while working with Camille and Alissa and still won’t to this day. However, he does call Alissa “brilliant” and stands by his decision to make her second stew on the first day.

As for Camille, while Fraser didn’t want to take sides in her fight with Camille, the chief stew did not approve of her mid-beach picnic dip in the ocean. Fraser admitted he didn’t know about it at the time, but he did learn about it before it hit Bravo airwaves.

Fraser found it unbelievably disrespectful and had he known about her actions, things would have played out a lot differently on the show.

Below Deck’s Fraser Olender teases Season 10 ‘gets really dark’

Never one to give away any spoilers, Fraser has been sharing little nuggets about Season 10 for weeks. Fraser has previously spilled that the crew has “no boundaries” this time around.

In a recent interview with Metro UK, Fraser hinted that things go from bad to worse for the St. David crew, especially when it comes to Camille and Alissa.

“100%. What you’ve seen is not even a millimeter of how far this goes. It gets pretty dark,” Fraser stated on the website.

The Bravo personality also expressed that he does have to step in, revealing the relationship becomes very troublesome. Fraser had to remind himself he was the boss and everyone was there to work, putting aside his friendship with both ladies at one point.

Well, it certainly sounds like Below Deck viewers are in for one wild ride on Season 10. Let’s hope there’s not a repeat of what went down in Season 9 between Heather Chase and Rayna Lindsay.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.