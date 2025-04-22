Below Deck Down Under’s Tzarina blasted over treatment of Alesia: ‘Overreacting about everything’

Below Deck Down Under star Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph has been dragged over her behavior towards Sous Chef Alesia Harris.
The most recent episode featured Tzarina checking out, then being a jerk to Alesia, who simply wanted direction.
Tzarina was reeling from yet another clash with Chef Stew Lara Rigby and was also in a time crunch.
Even though Alesia and Tzarina seemed to squash their beef before the episode was over, Below Deck Down Under fans are not so forgiving.
In fact, they are coming for Tzarina for not being a team player with Alesia.
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire following the episode, taking aim at Tzarina and more.
Below Deck Down Under’s Tzarina blasted over treatment of Alesia
One X read, “#BELOWDECK: tzarina you can’t be serious! your sous chef has tried to talking to you but you have had an issue and refuse to communicate.”
The chef’s lack of communication skills was brought up more than once.
“Tzarina needs a therapist to work out whatever her insecurities are. She’s totally overreacting about everything,” said an X user.
Another X feels like Tzarina needs to stop being mean to Alesia, who shines in the galley since her arrival on the Katina yacht.
Alesia was given mad props for standing her ground by calling out Tzarina’s behavior.
There’s an X user who hopes Tzarina sees the error of her ways and that things get better in the galley. We don’t have high hopes for that at all.
Even Tzarina’s costars, Brianna Duffield and Marina Marcondes De Barros, have issues with her actions. During their stint on Watch What Happens Live, Marina called out Tzarina for her lack of empathy.
Despite a slew of backlash coming Tzarina’s way, not everyone was piling on her.
Below Deck Down Under fans stand up for Tzarina amid backlash
“Tzarina told Alicia to separate the eggs Alicia was so outta line demanding Tzarina tell her what she’s planning as chef. Chef told you what to do, do it & stop lipping off. Respect the hierarchy and the fact that you are a green newbie and she is head chef,” read an X.
A different X sounded off to remind Alesia that Tzarina is the head chef, so she needs to be respected.
One X took aim at Lara for turning her mean girl mentality onto Tzarina now that Bosun Wihan Du Toit was gone.
As Monters and Critics reported, Tzarina claims she’s getting a villain edit this season. The chef almost admitted it was a “lonely” season for her.
Do you think Tzarina deserves all the backlash she’s getting regarding how she’s treated Alesia?
Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.