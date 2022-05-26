Below Deck Down Under: When is the Season 1 finale and reunion show?

Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under is winding down. Pic credit: Peacock

When is the Below Deck Down Under Season 1 finale, and will there be a reunion show? Those are the questions Below Deck fans are asking as the new spin-off nears its end.

The inaugural season of Below Deck Down Under is almost over, and it’s been quite a ride. Captain Jason Chambers, chief stew Aesha Scott, Ryan McKeown, bosun Jamie Sayed, Benny Crawley, Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, Tumi Mhlongo, and Magda Ziomek have certainly given fans a lot to talk about.

Magda has been given her walking papers, and chef Ryan appears to be on his way out, too, with only a couple of charters left in the season. The latest developments prove Below Deck Down Under is bringing the drama until the very end.

Speaking of the end of the season, Below Deck Down Under, viewers are wondering how many more episodes are left in Season 1. Let’s take a look.

When is the Below Deck Down Under Season 1 finale?

Season 1 Episode 13 of Below Deck Down Under dropped on Thursday, May 26 on Peacock. If the show follows the same format as the other Below Deck shows, the season will air 15 or 16 episodes.

Tumi and Captain Jason remarked that only a couple of charters remain on the most recent episode. The crew just wrapped up a one-night charter which means either one or two charters are left in the season.

Regardless of the number of charters left, odds are Below Deck Down Under Season 1 has three episodes remaining. That means the finale would air on Thursday, June 16, which would make sense since The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 23.

Will there be a Below Deck Down Under Season 1 reunion show?

As the season comes to a close, fans can’t help but wonder if there will be a Below Deck Down Under Season 1 reunion show. Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht almost always have a reunion dishing the season and spilling some tea.

Season 4 of Below Deck Med has been the only season to date that hasn’t had a reunion show. However, that could change with Below Deck Down Under since the show is a Peacock original, not a Bravo original.

Peacock’s original series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 did not have a reunion, but The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 did have a cast chat, so anything is possible with the Below Deck spin-off.

It seems likely that the producers behind the new Below Deck spin-off will stick with the format that has worked for the franchise and have a reunion show. There’s no question the crew has a lot to dish should there be a reunion, even if it is a virtual one.

The end of Below Deck Down Under is near, with less than a handful of episodes left and a finale to air in June. Stay tuned for more information on the Season 1 finale and if a reunion show is happening.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.