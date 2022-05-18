Magda flaunts her killer bod as bikini season rolls in. Pic credit: @magdaziomek/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under stew, Magda Ziomek celebrates bikini season with happy thoughts and no top as warmer days are finally here.

The stunning model has been making waves on Season 1 of the newest Below Deck spin-off. Magda has come under fire from chief stew Aesha Scott for her lack of work hustle and time on the phone with her boyfriend.

Things got more heated between the two women after Magda teamed up with chef Ryan McKeown to talk smack about Aesha. Tumi Mhlongo got involved when she spilled all to the chief stew.

While the drama goes down on-screen, Magda has been heating things up off-screen too, but in a completely different way.

Magda Ziomek poses topless to share happy thoughts

From the moment Magda was introduced on Below Deck Down Under, she has been steaming up social media with her smoldering posts. Most recently, she took to Instagram to encourage positivity as she named ten ways to be “yourself and live happily.”

The IG post consisted of two pictures, with the first one featuring Magda on the rocks with the ocean waves in the background. Magda’s kneeling wearing comfy brown pants and no top with her arms specifically placed to feature a side boob shot as she gazed at the camera.

A second image shows Magda sitting on a rock in the same pants, but this time with a matching, skimpy bikini top that ties in the middle. The teeny-tiny top leaves little to the imagination with her cleavage spilling over it.

Below Deck Down Under beauty Magda kicks off bikini season

Along with sharing ways to be happy on social media, Magda also kicked off bikini season. Summer is almost here, and the blonde bombshell is ready to get her beach vibes on.

Magda celebrated the summer season with two photos of her in a purple bikini, sneakers, and cool shades to complete her look. The reality TV star put her toned tummy and lean legs on display in both shots.

In another Instagram post celebrating the warmer weather, Magda flaunted her banging body with a pink thong bikini that highlighted her behind. Oh yes, Magda shared a couple of photos giving her followers rearview vibes while she smelled a bouquet of roses.

Magda Ziomek from Below Deck Down Under is the latest member of the Below Deck family to go topless. Below Deck Mediterranean alums Courtney Veale and Katie Flood have recently shown off their sultry sides too.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Peacock.