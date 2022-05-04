The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 trailer and premiere date are here and it’s going to be wild

The wait for Season 2 of RHUGT is almost over. Pic credit: Peacock

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 trailer and premiere date are here! It’s going to be a wild ride, even wilder than Season 1 of the Real Housewives spin-off.

Eight former ladies from the hit Bravo franchise make up the Season 2 of RHUGT. The new season is appropriately titled The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club since none of the women involved are current cast members in the franchise.

The cast includes The Real Housewives of New York City alums Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge from RHOC, former The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, plus RHOBH alums Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville.

This time around, the women won’t be causing drama in the tropical paradise of Turks and Caicos. Dorinda opens up her massive Berkshires estate, Blue Stone Manor, in Massachusetts to the group.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 trailer

Peacock dropped the first look trailer for RHUGT Season 2 early today, and in true Real Housewives fashion, it does not disappoint.

There’s plenty of footage of the ladies whopping it up, getting in the party spirit. The montage of the women letting loose includes a naughty pajama party with vibrators and blow-up penises.

An obstacle course, a speakeasy dinner, afternoon tea, a hot-air balloon ride, a musical singalong, aerobic activity, and what Brandi calls a naked party are also thrown in the mix. One bonding moment finds Eva making the observation that all the women on the trip are former Real Housewives, hence the Ex-Wives club title.

It’s not all fun and games. The drama erupts quickly with this group, with friction between Vicki and Dorinda, Brandi and Tamra, Tamra and Vicki, Dorinda and Jill, Tamra and Dorinda all taking center stage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vicki makes a comment, “There’s a lot of conflict going on with eight women,” at one point in the trailer. Eva quickly claps back that Vicki is the only conflict.

That’s just the beginning too! The trailer has so many jaw-dropping moments, screaming matches, and inappropriate remarks imagine what the full season holds.

When does RHUGT Season 2 premiere?

The Peacock original will premiere on Thursday, June 23. Season 1 dropped the first three episodes on the premiere date and then released new episodes every Thursday for the remainder of the season.

Although the streaming service hasn’t indicated that’s how Season 2 of RHUGT will be released, it is Peacock’s strategy.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 has had the same format as mentioned above. The Below Deck spin-off will wrap its run on Peacock just before the new season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres.

It’s summer’s going to be a hot one and not because of the temperature outside. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 is bringing so much heat that viewers are in for one wild and crazy ride.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 23 on Peacock.