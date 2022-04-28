RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville denies getting plastic surgery, blames changing face on gum infection

Brandi Glanville spoke out on rumors of bad plastic surgery. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville has been a polarizing personality in the Bravo universe. She is known for her quick wit, foul language, and refusal to back down to anyone.

Brandi has been open about cosmetic procedures in the past, and because she has been so open about her life, people were shocked to see how her face has changed over the years and assumed she had undergone extensive plastic surgery.

She is now speaking out about plastic surgery rumors, shutting down any talk that she has altered her face, and letting the haters know what really happened to her.

RHOBH star Brandi Glanville explains why she looks different lately

Fans began to speculate that Brandi had gone under the knife after she posted video clips from her Unfiltered podcast to Instagram. But after the hateful comments she received, she is clearing up any talk that she went under the knife.

“Ok I’m saying this once I had periodontal (gum) surgery on the right side of my mouth on my back right side because I had a cavity below the gum line,” Brandi tweeted Monday.

She further elaborated, “It is infected and swollen I am on my second round of antibiotics and when I do get plastic surgery I will be the first to say.”

Many of her fans responded to her Tweet with encouraging messages and well wishes, letting Brandi know they supported her and told her to ignore the haters.

Brandi tweets in response to criticism of her looks lately.

Fans showed their support for former Housewife.

Brandi also posted a video on Instagram promoting her podcast, Unfiltered, where, unfortunately, people came for Brandi and criticized her face.

She clapped back on her critics, sharing a meme that read, “My GIVE A F**K is still broken, but my GO F**K YOURSELF is fully functional.” Her caption read, “Always functional.”

Brandi has admitted to getting work done in the past

The former model and author has admitted to having what she called a lot of Botox, a breast augmentation, and vaginal rejuvenation. In her 2014 tell-all, Drinking And Tweeting, Brandi discussed her vaginal rejuvenation further, revealing that her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian unknowingly paid for the procedure.

However, she was adamant she had not had any surgery on her face. Brandi did previously suffer second-degree burns to her face from an accident with a psoriasis light in December 2020.

“I’m still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry,” she tweeted in March 2021. “My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn’t open my eyes three days the light was so painful.”

Brandi is fresh off of filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which took place at Dorinda Medley’s home in the Berkshires.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres this summer on Peacock.