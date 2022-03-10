Andy Cohen talks about which Bravo kids he would like on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ spinoff

Andy Cohen talks about a Bravo kids spinoff. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is a Bravo spinoff airing on the Peacock network. The first season starred Housewives from all franchises together on vacation to Turks and Caicos. The second season consisted of past Housewives and was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, a fan in the Ask Andy segment wanted to know, “If you could do an Ultimate Girls Trip with the children of the Real Housewives, who would you pick?”

Andy’s answer sparked hope that such a series could be possible in the future.

Real Housewives Ultimate Kids Trip, perhaps?

When on the topic of RHUGT, an audience member of WWHL wanted to hear Andy’s thoughts on the series and who he would cast to appear on the show.

Andy responded, “Oh, wow. I mean, Briana [Culberson], Gia [Giudice], Avery [Singer]. That would be the beginning of it.”

Back in the spring of 2021, Briana, Gia, and Avery were among a group of Bravo kids who appeared on a special edition of WWHL – The Real House-Kids of Bravo. It included Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann, Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss, and Dolores Catania’s son Frankie Catania.

Rounding out the crew were Jeana Keough’s son Shane Keough, Luann de Lesseps’ daughter Victoria de Lesseps, Caroline Manzo’s sons Albie and Chris Manzo, Meredith Marks’ son Brooks Marks, Cynthia Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson, and Sheree Whitfield’s son Kairo Whitfield.

The Housewives want their kids to be on TV

Andy revealed that two Real Housewives moms complained that their kids were left out of the WWHL special.

On an April 2021 episode of his Sirius XM Radio Andy, Cohen revealed that two Real Housewives stars contacted him to question why their kids were left out.

“First of all, I will say I heard from two moms yesterday saying, ‘Why wasn’t my daughter included?’” Andy said. “It was a lot just to have 13 people. This is part of something bigger that we are doing at ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ and this is only a part of it.”

Andy was quick to deny Sonja Morgan was one of the two upset housewives, saying, “I would love to have Quincy [Morgan].”

Regardless, the Kids Trip spinoff would certainly satisfy Bravo fans who have been waiting for the Housewives’ children to shine in their own spotlight.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 is now streaming on Peacock.