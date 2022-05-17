Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott gets her glam on in short dresses and smiles

Aesha has shared a side of her that Below Deck Down Under fans don’t see often. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott got her glam on in short dresses and smiles as she switched up her look for fans.

Aesha has been making Below Deck fans laugh since she first premiered on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4. The New Zealand native made quite the impression on the show with her good friend Anastasia Surmava, who recently had fans talking for showing off her funnier side.

Things on Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under have been intense thanks to Aesha’s turmoil with chef Ryan McKeown and stew Magda Ziomek. Off-screen, though, Aesha has been living her vest life with her boyfriend, Scotty Dobson.

Aesha has become known for her witty one-liners and infectious laugh over her past few seasons in the Below Deck franchise. This week she took that gorgeous smile to social media to show off a side of her reality TV viewers don’t always see.

In an Instagram post, Aesha was featured on a yacht but not in her traditional stew uniform. She instead donned a gorgeous gold sparkly mini-dress while sitting down. Aesha’s signature smile was on display, highlighting her red lips.

“Warm evenings with cold drinks,” was the caption on the post.

That’s not the only dressier look Aesha has been sporting on social media recently. The brunette beauty got uncomfortable trying something a little different for her followers.

Aesha wore a sleeveless hot pink min-dress that showed off her lean legs and tiny waist.

In one photo, she had her hand in the air near her boob with an awkward smile on her face. The next one featured Aesha’s hair blowing in the wind as she lifted her hand to touch her hair.

“From the awkward hand to the eyes half closed I’m not a natural but I’m willing to try 🤣🌸🌷🎀🌺” read the caption on the IG post.

Aesha shares Below Deck Down Under behind the scenes moments

Along with occasionally getting her glam on, Aesha has also shared some behind-the-scenes moments from Below Deck Down Under Season 1.

One photo had Aesha holding a camera from production while aboard M/Y Thalassa and asking her followers their thoughts on the latest Below Deck spin-off.

There was also a video that isn’t so much behind the scenes, but instead a did you know version with Aesha. The video has her sharing random facts about Australia, where Below Deck Down Under was filmed, and Peacock, where the show can be streamed.

Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under keeps fans guessing with her style, smile, and many entertaining remarks.

What do you think of Below Deck Down Under so far?

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.