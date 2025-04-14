Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina Mace-Ralph calls out ‘villain’ edit, says production ‘favor certain people’

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has been one for the books!

As the season barrels right along and nears the end, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph has opened up about the edit she’s getting on the show amid all the drama.

The chef knew exactly what she was getting herself into, having been on Season 2 of the Below Deck spin-off.

However, when speaking with Domenick Nati on The Domenick Nati Show, Tzarina threw some serious shade at editing and production.

For one, she called out the behind-the-scenes team for not staffing the interior properly, leading to the deck team having to help out so much.

It’s no secret Chief Stew Lara Rigby was down a stew in the interior, considering the size of the yacht, but we all know that’s the Below Deck way.

Tzarina also had thoughts on editing and has become the latest Below Deck cast member to call out their edit in a season.

Below Deck Down Under star Tzarina Mace-Ralph says she’s getting a ‘villain’ edit

The chef isn’t thrilled with the way her story has gone this season and thinks she’s being made out to be the troublemaker.

“They [production] favor certain people that they want to stick on and give them great edits, and the underdogs, they know how to get rid of,” she expressed.

Tzarina knew the season would play out this way based on the questions she was getting in her confessionals.

When she was filming the confessionals, it became clear she was going to be the villain, so Tzarina met with her team about it.

“I literally said to them, ‘Okay guys, we need to prepare for my villain era,” Tzarina shared. “This is what it’s gonna be. This is my villain era.”

Tzarina adds more insight into Below Deck Down Under Season 3 edit

Although the chef fully admits she seems to be the one causing problems this season, Tzarina reveals that editing is playing a big part in how she’s coming across.

“Looking back at the edits and everything and them missing out a lot of things that were really actually kind, genuine nice things I did and everything, like in the moment, I didn’t think I was causing drama. I actually thought I was solving it, but watching it, it looks like I am causing the drama,” she expressed.

Tzarina knows that’s also how she’s coming across to Below Deck Down Under viewers. She maintains that she didn’t think the drama was coming from her.

The chef did tease that once the season is over, she will have a lot more to say on the subject, and she’s ready to talk more about it. Tzarina claims the editing has been “racking her brain” since the season began playing out.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Tzarina said this season of Below Deck Down Under wasn’t her season. Thanks to her recent interview with Domenick Nati, we have more insight into what she really meant by that.

It sounds like Tzarina will have a lot more to say once Below Deck Down Under Season 3 wraps up on Bravo.

What do you think of Tzarina’s editing remarks?

