Below Deck Down Under star Lara talks replacing Aesha, addresses Wihan and Marina drama

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has brought the drama for Lara Rigby, who was tasked with replacing fan favorite Aesha Scott.

The season has hit the halfway point, with Lara speaking out about what it was like to step into a role made popular by the Below Deck Down Under star.

Speaking with TV Insider, Lara opened up about coming into a show to replace someone as beloved as Aesha.

“It was definitely a lot of pressure. Aesha is amazing. I think she comes across super well on TV and has a huge personality. It was definitely pressure, but I just wanted to go in there and show my skills and show the industry and how it works,” she shared with the outlet.

Lara explained that the only thing she could do was be herself, which she was all season long.

One positive thing from the show airing has been the support on social media, something Lara remains very grateful for having during this time.

Below Deck Down Under star Chief Stew Lara Rigby addresses Bosun Wihan Du Toit drama

There’s no love lost between Lara and Bosun Wihan Du Toit. In fact, things went from bad to worse on the most recent episode, leading Wihan to run to Captain Jason Chambers to complain about the chief stew.

Lara opened up about watching him tattle to the captain when talking to TV Insider.

“You never want someone to run off to the captain. It’s never ideal. I think in that moment he maybe felt like he was losing control. He didn’t know how to articulate that to me. His thought was to go to the captain, but it was nice to see Jason’s response was to own it and take accountability and move on from it and get the job done. That was what we needed to do,” she stated.

Lara Rigby opens up about Below Deck Down Under conflict with Marina Marcondes de Barros

Tensions are mounting between Lara and Marina Marcondes de Barros over the latter being stuck in cabins. As Monsters and Critics reported, Marina hit back at Lara, and some fans accused the chief stew of favoring Brianna Duffield.

Lara admitted to TV Insider that the interior was short-staffed in the interior compared to the yachting world. Honestly, being understaffed is the norm for Below Deck, so that’s not a surprise at all to fans.

“We just didn’t have the time to change it up at that point. She was very strong in her opinion, but for me, as much as the girls were important to me, the guests experience was my priority. I made those decisions with what worked in those charters. I also did it per charter,” the chief stew expressed.

She also explained that Bri was simply better at cocktails, which was a big plus for the guest experience. Even though Lara knows being stuck on housekeeping isn’t great, she stands by the decisions she made on the show because it’s all about the guests.

What are your thoughts on Lara as chief stew?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.