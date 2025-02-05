Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers calls ‘sex symbol’ status ‘cringey’, shares love life update

Captain Jason Chambers is a bona fide hottie!

Bravo isn’t afraid to use that to promote Below Deck Down Under.

In fact, the Season 3 promo for Below Deck Down Under featured the hunky captain wet, walking out of the water, and taking off his shirt.

There’s no question that the promo got tongues wagging for Captain Jason’s return.

The captain’s good looks have been one hot topic since he appeared on Below Deck Down Under Season 1 with Aesha Scott.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Captain Jason considers his “sex symbol” status. as he takes a big step in his personal life.

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers calls sex symbol status ‘cringey’

The premiere of Below Deck Down Under has Captain Jason on a media tour, where he’s been asked the same question. How does he feel about being a Bravo “sex symbol?”

“To me, it’s cringey. It’s leaning into it. It’s all tongue-in-cheek about the ‘sex symbol’ thing. It’s cringe-worthy,” the captain shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Even though he thinks it’s a bit cringe, Captain Jason also remains flattered by his new title. Speaking with TV Insider, he shed more light on that, including that it’s so not him.

“It’s far from me, personally. The primaries run with it. I’m a captain, and this is the bit they are using. I find it a bit cringe, but let’s just go with it. I try not to watch it. I am flattered,” he told the outlet.

Captain Jason knows the promos featuring him are all in good fun, and he has become a good sport about it.

“As cringey as it is, we let go, and we have fun with it,” Captain Jason expressed on New York Live.

Another hot topic the captain was asked about was his personal life.

Captain Jason Chambers shares love life update

BravoCon 2023 proved that Captain Jason has plenty of ladies lined up to date him. Many Bravo woman had their eye on him, but at the time, the captain was not focused on his love life.

Fast forward to 2025, when finding love has become a priority for Captain Jason.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with his costar, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, host Andy Cohen wanted the dirt on who, or if, Captain Jason was dating. More specifically, Andy asked if the captain had the hots for any Real Housewives stars.

“No,” he said.

The captain admitted it was pretty simple: He hasn’t had time for his love life because of his daughter. The coronavirus pandemic kept Captain Jason away from his daughter for two years, so he devoted the last two years to being with her.

“Now, she’s 10 years old. She’s understanding a lot more, and things are moving here. So, yeah, 2025 is my year,” Captain Jason stated.

Not only is he single, but the captain let Andy know he’s on the market and ready to mingle this year.

Those hoping a Bravo love match is in Captain Jason’s future shouldn’t hold their breath. Captain Jason needs an outdoorsy woman who loves to travel and will live all over the world with him.

In the meantime, Captain Jason Chambers is focused on Below Deck Down Under Season 3 and watching it play out. As Monsters and Critics reported, he made a bold statement about this season ahead of the premiere.

There’s a schedule change for Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under, which you can read all about here.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.