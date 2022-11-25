Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott channels Lady Gaga in new photoshoot

Aesha shows off her fashionista style in a new look. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under beauty Aesha Scott channeled her inner Lady Gaga in a photoshoot while she posed on the New York City streets.

Last month Aesha was in the Big Apple for BravoCon, and she’s been sharing some of her most memorable moments and looks from the event.

Previously the brunette beauty proved she’s a vision in and out of her yachtie uniform while posing in a short, fun black skirt with a matching crop top.

This week Aesha showed that she went out of her comfort zone that weekend in another look that’s far from anything Below Deck Down Under fans have ever seen her rock before.

Speaking of rocking it, Aesha gave off serious Lady Gaga vibes with this fashionista style.

No, she wasn’t sporting a meat outfit, and yes, she looked fabulous!

Aesha Scott channels Lady Gaga in a new photoshoot

This week Aesha took to Instagram to unveil her posing on the streets of NYC in an oversized black and white dress from fashion designer Cecilia Kang. Three pictures made up the IG post, with the first one a close-up of Aesha’s face as she sported black sunglasses and bright red lipstick.

In the second image, Aesha showed more off her outfit, which also consisted of black stockings and black gloves. Aesha wore her hair up in a bun as she posed between two vans at night.

Rounding out the Instagram post was a photo of Aesha leaning against one of the vans with one hand above her head.

She captioned the post, “HOW. COOL. IS. THIS. DRESS!!! Channeling my inner Gaga in @ceciliakangcouture 🖤 @davidmichaelburns is an absolute guru behind the lens!!! 📸 HMU @natasha.brooks.mua @stanekstyles.”

Aesha Scott enjoys BravoCon with the Below Deck family

It was a Below Deck family affair at BravoCon this year, with Aesha and Captain Jason Chambers on hand to represent Below Deck Down Under. Aesha also got to reunite with her former colleague Captain Sandy Yawn.

The Bravo personality also spent some time with Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy Kelliher and Gary King. They even got together for a little video showing off their dancing skills and their fashionista style.

Aesha Scott has been showing off her various fashion styles on social media as she reveals there’s so much more to her than a yachtie uniform or her travel casual vibe.

Below Deck fans can catch Aesha back on the small screen when Below Deck Down Under returns in spring 2023.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Peacock. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.