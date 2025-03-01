Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Wihan’s actions worry Lara and Harry’s love bubble

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 continues to come in hot, as boatmances and feuds heat up on the Bravo show.

The most recent episode featured the first firing of the season, with Captain Jason Chambers giving Anthony Bird the boot.

We also saw the first boatmance of the season as Harry Van Vilet and Brianna Duffield took things to the next level with a kiss and first date.

The episode ended with a new romance brewing, leading to more than one feud.

Thanks to a sneak peek at Below Deck Down Under Season 3, Episode 4, we know the drama is on fire.

From department heads to junior stews, feuds, fights, and fury are coming to the Katina yacht.

Wiham can’t seem to make up his mind

The most recent episode ended with stew Marina Marcondes de Barros putting the moves on bosun Wihan Du Toit. Things pick up right where they left off as things get pretty steamy between Wihan and Marina.

Back on the yacht, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph gets pissed when she learns Marina asked Wihan on a date. After all, Tzarina has been crushing on him since their truth-or-dare kiss.

When Marina and Wihan return to the yacht, the awkwardness is at an all-time high, but Marina could care less. Marina can’t hold back her excitement over the date, even as Tzarina sits there seething.

Chief Stew Lara Rigby sees nothing but red flags regarding Wihan and his way with the ladies in her confessional. Lara worries that the bosun will cause problems among the female crew members.

It turns out Lara is right because the next day, Wihan informs Harry that neither Tzarina nor Marina is for him. In fact, Wihan admits he will turn his attention toward deckhand Adair Werley.

As Monster and Critics reported, Tzarina recently got real about the boatmances this season, and we can already see the drama will be off the charts.

Harry can’t hide his happiness

Two people staying out of the drama so far are Harry and Bri. Those two are in their own little love bubble, which is exactly how Harry likes it.

Via his confessional, Harry admits to being excited but also knows that in Season 2, he went too hard too soon with Margot Sisson. The deckhand won’t make the same mistake with Bri, so he plans to play things closer to the vest.

However, Bri is clearly as giddy as Harry about the romance. Seriously, Bri and Harry’s crew mess smiles at each other. They are too cute for words.

The video ends with Captain Jason Chambers securing a sous chef that he apparently knows to join the team. All signs point to a new crew member arriving, likely at the end of the next episode.

Make sure to tune in to see all the boatmance drama and meet the newest crew member of Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Do you think Lara is right to see red flags about Wihan?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.