Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Harry’s fate revealed and Anthony throws shade

Below Deck Down Under left fans hanging at the end of Season 3 Episode 3.

The oh-so-annoying “To Be Continued” flashed across the screen, and no next-on preview was given.

This is because of what went down between Captain Jason Chambers and Sous Chef Anthony Bird.

For those who can’t wait until the next episode, which airs on Monday, February 24, the latest sneak peek answers some burning questions.

We get to see the fallout of Captain Jason firing Anthony and learn what happens with Harry Van Vilet after his gruesome thumb injury.

Only keep reading if you want to know what happens next on Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Anthony throws shade at Below Deck Down Under

The show picks up right where we left off this week, with Captain Jason telling Anthony to pack his bags.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph told the captain that Anthony had accepted another job but would stick around for a couple of charters.

Captain Jason wasn’t having it and ordered Anthony off the yacht immediately. The crew is shocked as Anthony makes his rounds, quickly saying goodbye.

Via his confessional, Anthony throws serious shade, making it known he regrets taking the job in the first place. Anthony has no qualms about leaving only a few days into the season.

Harry gives an update on his injury

We all want to know if Harry’s time is up on Below Deck Down Under. The good news, yet not surprising news, is that isn’t the case.

Harry returns after Anthony is gone, to share he didn’t fracture or break his thumb. However, per the doctor’s orders, Harry can’t use his hand for a few days.

Considering his job on deck, that’s going to be a bit of a challenge for not just his team but also the rest of his team.

Harry explains his frustration over the situation via his confessional, especially since it will put him out of the running for lead deckhand.

Despite his working dilemma, Harry is overjoyed because he got a text from Stew Brianna Duffield checking in on him while he was seeking medical attention.

As Monsters and Critics reported, this season has many boatmances, and Bri and Harry are the first to emerge.

The sneak peek also teases Captain Jason, Bosun Wihan Du Toit, and Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros diving with the guests, giving viewers a break from the drama.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.