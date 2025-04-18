Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Captain Jason pushes Lara’s buttons as tension mounts with Lara and Tzarina

Below Deck Down Under spoilers for Season 3 Episode 12 reveal Bosun Wihan Du Toit may be gone, but the tension is still boiling over on the Katina yacht.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Jason Chambers fired Wihan and Johnny Arvanitis on the most recent episode.

The mid-season trailer featured the fallout of that choice, while also teasing how new crew members Bosun Nate Salmon and Nicolas Cattelan fit into the mix.

Thanks to Bravo’s latest sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Below Deck Down Under, we know Chief Stew Lara Rigby finds herself in the hot seat.

Not only does she get a lecture from Captain Jason, but she also clashes with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

It’s easy to see that Lara likes to call all the shots, which doesn’t sit well with her two colleagues.

Captain Jason Chambers pushes Lara Rigby’s buttons on Below Deck Down Under

After learning that Lara isn’t switching up her stew’s roles, Captain Jason fights for Marina Marcondes de Barros to get out of the laundry and onto service.

The captain made his feelings about the situation quite clear to Lara on the most recent episode. Lara didn’t take kindly to what she was being told.

What happens in the sneak peek literally pushes her buttons. Captain Jason wants Marina to go on the beach picnic, something Lara is against.

However, the captain doesn’t really give her a choice, and Lara doesn’t hide her feelings about sending Marina very well.

Captain Jason wants to get Lara out of her comfort zone, which includes forcing Brianna Duffield to be in housekeeping and Marina to be on service.

It is charter six, after all, and Marina deserves a chance. Marina gets that in the next episode as she and Adair Werley go with the guests on their excursion, leading to the picnic.

Lara Rigby and Tzarina Mace-Ralph clash in the galley

Following the plate incident from dinner the night before, Tzarina and Lara are clearly frustrated with each other. Lara seems to have an issue with every decision Tzarina makes.

When Tzarina wants to skip the beach picnic so she can prep for dinner, Lara gets testy and acts like she’s in charge of the chef. There’s no yelling or screaming, but their words and faces speak volumes.

Lara bonding with Alesia Harris also seems to put Tzarina in a mood. Via her confessional, Tzarina sounds off on Lara, while also explaining that sometimes it’s just easier not to argue with her.

Meanwhile, Lara vents her frustration with Tzarina to Harry Van Vliet, something that won’t end well for her, considering the close friendship between the chef and the deckhand.

So much juicy entertainment is coming up as Below Deck Down Under Season 3 barrels toward the end. Make sure to keep watching the hit yachting show.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.