Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Captain Jason has the guests screaming and crew kissing sessions

Below Deck Down Under spoilers for Season 3 Episode 6 reveal Captain Jason Chambers goes all out to make the guests happy.

There’s also a crew night out that ends with some serious smooching that will no doubt cause some tension.

In two previews for Below Deck Down Under, we get a sense of the fun and drama coming up as the show nears the halfway point.

Captain Jason always goes the extra mile to give guests the best experience.

Remember when Aesha Scott convinced him to wear budgie smugglers to serve a guest breakfast in bed?

Well, this time around, Captain Jason shows off his sexy side to create a captain’s lounge experience the guests will never forget.

Captain Jason has the guests screaming on Below Deck Down Under

Fans have been waiting to see this version of Captain Jason since the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 trailer dropped. In the preview, Captain Jason, dressed in a very short robe, becomes part of the atmosphere of the captain’s lounge.

Bosun Wihan Du Toit, Deckhand Harry Van Vliet, and Deckhand Johnny Arvanitis also get in on the actions. However, we have to say Captain Jason really takes it to the next level, and the guests are impressed.

There’s a lot of screaming and hollering as Captain Jason lies on the couch in all his glory.

The crew night out leads to some making out

In another sneak peek, we see the end of a crew night out, which proves to be successful for some. Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph gets what she’s been wanting: kisses from Wihan.

Back on the Katina yacht, Tzarina catches Wihan as she walks out of her cabin. The bosun goes in for a kiss, much to her happiness. Tzarina’s all giddy as the kisses keep on coming.

Meanwhile, Harry and Brianna Duffield have their own kissing session. Things are going very well between them until Bri mentions cuddling and watching a movie.

For some reason, this raises red flags for Harry, who claims that things are moving too fast. They go their separate ways, with Harry confiding in Wihan about the situation.

In her confessional, Bri isn’t happy that Harry isn’t making a move or taking the relationship to a different level, and she questions whether she can stay in the boatmance with Harry.

To see the preview of Captain Jason in the captain’s lounge, click here.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the aftermath of Johnny’s jet ski accident plays out in the next episode, too.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.